Khloé Kardashian, co-founder of Good American, recently shared a sweet photo of her two children on Instagram Stories. Tatum, her 20-month-old son, and True, her 6-year-old daughter, were seen in the shot dressed in adorable costumes. Khloé, 39, expressed her pride as a mother while complimenting her children's fashionable attire.

Khloé, recognized for her successful ventures, such as Good American, routinely exposes sensitive details about her personal life on social media. This post resonates with her readers because it features her children and expresses her joy as a mother. It's truly amazing how effectively she balances her profession with parenthood.

Khloé annotated the photo with, "My mini Me and my mini Robert [Kardashian]," alluding to her 37-year-old younger brother. Khloé included a link to the Kardashian Kloset in the photo, making it simple for followers to purchase the kids' clothing.

Tatum was dressed as Angel Dear in a white tiered gown, while True was wearing a beige romper and T-shirt. Khloé, who has two kids with her former partner Tristan Thompson, has said in the past that Tatum looks like her brother Rob.

"He knows what he’s doing with that face ♥️," she captioned the post, adding the hashtag “#BabyRob." The star of The Kardashians posted a cute photo of Tatum curled up on her lap on a private flight last week. Tatum wore a cream tracksuit, while Khloé sported a dark blue sweatshirt and a cowgirl hat. Khloé captioned the photo, "My baby.”

Khloé Kardashian's Heartfelt Message to True on Her Sixth Birthday

On social media, the TV celebrity frequently posts pictures of her two kids. She gave a long homage to her young kid a few days after celebrating True's sixth birthday on April 12. Khloé tweeted alongside various photographs of True posing differently for the camera, "God always has a plan, and you and I were definitely part of our life plan together. I was destined to be your mommy.”

"My sweet angel baby, you are six 🥹 I’m not ready for you to be six, but you’re ready, and that’s all that matters. True, when I tell you I CHERISH the time I have with you, I absolutely mean that! Every single moment and memory is etched in my heart," she further added.

"I never thought I could love anything or anyone the way I love you. Every single minute I have with you, I fall deeper in love. Thank you for saving me. You did so without even knowing it. You are my angel girl!" Khloé's heartfelt message also expressed how True has "changed" her entire life.

