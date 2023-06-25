Amber Heard marks first major public appearance at In The Fire premiere after losing Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard was all smiles at her first major red carpet appearance at the 69th Taormina Film Festival after losing the Johnny Depp defamation trial last year. The actress has largely stayed away from public eyes after losing the court battle. Heard even moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige after selling her house in California. The Aquaman actress told Spanish paparazzi that she is not quitting Hollywood and has some projects lined up.

Here is everything about Amber Heard’s red carpet appearance at 69th Taormina Film Festival.

Amber Heard at 69th Taormina Film Festival

On Saturday, Amber Heard made her first major public appearance since losing the Johnny Depp defamation trial. She arrived in style at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her movie In The Fire. The actress said that she is very excited about her upcoming movie without a release date.

In a conversation with PEOPLE Heard said, “It’s a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love. It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has. I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a movie about love.”

The Aquaman actress looked stunning in a black maxi dress along with matching platform heels. She styled her blonde tresses in curls and opted for a bold makeup look with red lips. She seemed to be in great spirits as she laughed and chatted with her co-stars along with taking selfies with fans.

In The Fire premiere was also attended by Heard’s co-stars including Luca Calvani, Eduardo Noriega and Yari Gugliucci along with the director Conor Allyn.

The movie In The Fire was Amber Heard's last acting project before her and Depp’s defamation trial began in April last year. She will also be reprising her role in Aquaman 2, which is scheduled to release in December 2023.

About In The Fire

Amber Heard’s upcoming movie is a supernatural thriller which is set in 1890s which the psychiatric field was not much developed. Heard plays the character of ‘pioneering psychiatrist’ who investigates a disturbing case in a Colombian farm. A child is accused of being the devil and soon things took a bad turn. Can Heard save the kid from others and himself?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amber Heard looks in good spirits as she gets spotted at a book fair in Madrid