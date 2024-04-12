Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Daughter Vivienne Was A ‘Tough Assistant’ During Making Of Broadway Musical The Outsiders

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne is a “theatre head,” as per the actress!

The Eternals actress produced the Broadway musical The Outsiders, and Vivienne was very much involved in the process. Jolie jokes about her daughter being a “strict assistant."

Angelina Jolie and Vienene at The Outsiders premiere

On April 11, The Outsiders premiered at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in NYC, and the mother-daughter graced the red carpet. During a quick chat with People’s Magazine, the actress was asked who the biggest theatre fan in the family was, and Jolie, in a heartbeat, replied, “Viv. Definitely Viv.”

The Outsiders Book and Score creator Justin Levine agreed with Jolie’s answer, “Definitely Viv,” he added.

“Hands down. “She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this,’” Jolie said. “She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously,” the actress added, while talking about her daughter.

More about The Outsiders

The story is adapted from S. E. Hinton's coming-of-age novel of the same name. Previously, director Francis Ford Coppola adapted the story 40 years ago. The 1983 film adaptation starred some of the A-listers at the time, including Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio, Tom Cruise, and more.

This time, in a Broadway musical adaptation, the cast includes Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Joshua Boone as Dallas 'Dally' Winston, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Daryl Tofa as Keith 'Two-Bit Mathews,' and Jason Schmidt as Sodapop 'Soda' Curtis.

The story follows the events that occurred after the Curtis brothers’ parents passed away in Tulsa, Okla., in the 1960s. The premise is that the Curtis brothers are navigating lives without their parents.

What Inspired Jolie to create The Outsiders?

Jolie told People’s Magazine that she feels privileged to be part of The Outsiders' creative process. Her decision to make this musical was born from her trust in the material and the creative team. Jolie shared that she felt “so strongly about this material and this creative team."

The mom of six said, "I have so much respect for Broadway and all who work within. I've been in the theater watching as the first reactions came in, including the often very emotional reaction from young people.” The actress added, “It’s very moving.”

She didn’t end the chat without praising her fantastic cast. "It was a dream to work with this very dedicated and extremely talented cast. Brilliant singers, dancers and actors all of them. They all work so unbelievably hard,” the Maleficent actress shared.

The musical opened on Thursday, April 11, and tickets are available on their website, outsidersmusical.com