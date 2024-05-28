'Can't Believe It': Billy Zane's Transformation Into Marlon Brando For Upcoming Biopic Leaves Internet In Awe

Working in a biopic, especially based on a very prominent and influential figure is a very big responsibility on the shoulders of the actor and the filmmakers. Looking like the character is paramount in any biopic.

Similarly, when the news broke out that Marlon Brando’s biopic starring Billy Zane, will be made, the fans got excited. Now as Zane’s looks as Brando got viral online, people were happy to see the uncanny resemblance between Zane and the legendary actor.

Billy Zane shares posts of himself looking like Marlon Brando

The iconic Billy Zane is set to appear in Marlon Brando’s upcoming biopic titled Waltzing With Brando. He took to his Instagram to share a few pictures of him transformed as The Streetcar Named Desire actor. The actor posted a screenshot of an article by Express, which discussed the actor's look as the Last Tango In Paris star.

The Phantom actor then shared another post with multiple pictures of him transformed into Brando. It's hard to notice the difference between Brando and Zane. He captioned this post saying, "2nd Batch of pics from #waltzingwithbrandothemovie burning a hole in my archive..Had to share now the cats' out of the bag. The production team were so on point. Thank you all team WWB!"

He shared one more post, which too featured some more pictures of him as Brando.

As per CBR, the official synopsis of the film goes, "Movie star Marlon Brando recruits a Los Angeles architect to build the world's first ecologically perfect retreat on a small, uninhabitable island in Tahiti."

Netizens react to Billy Zane's look as Marlon Brando

Billy Zane's pictures as Brando have already gone viral on social media. Many of Zane’s followers expressed their eagerness to watch the film and expressed also how similar Zane and Brando looked.

Although it's not just Instagram where his pictures have been circulated but also X. A user wrote,“this is a pic of billy zane playing marlon brando in a new biopic and he looks exactly like brando while still looking exactly like billy zane and it’s making my head hurt.” A user tweeted this:

This is not Marlon Brando.



This is Billy Zane playing Marlon Brando in an upcoming biopic.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/n7JwRtRs5D — John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) May 24, 2024

Another user wrote, “That's Billy Zane, not Marlon Brando. Can't believe it.”

That's Billy Zane, not Marlon Brando. Can't believe it pic.twitter.com/W6B0uenr3U — grandma (@Grandma____0) May 25, 2024

Many of the actor's fans have already started hyping him up and anticipating his potential Oscar win for portraying Brando. The upcoming biopic is written and directed by Bill Fishman.

As per the outlet, the film is based on the book written by architect Bernard Judge, titled Waltzing With Brando: Planning a Paradise In Tahiti. Apart from Billy Zane, the film also features Jon Hedger, Tia Carrere, Richard Dreyfuss, Rob Corddry, Alaina Huffman, and Camille Razat.