Controlling Britney Spears: Doc alleges Jamie Spears put ‘parental controls’ on singer's phone for ‘security'

FX’s new documentary Controlling Britney Spears has unveiled shocking allegations about the singer’s father Jamie Spears who reportedly put ‘parental controls’ on his daughter’s cell phone, for ‘security and protection.’ The new documentary shows how Jamie monitored and controlled Britney while being her conservator for 13 years.

According to Variety, via ET Canada, in one of the parts of the documentary, Alex Vlasov, who was in Spears’ security team has revealed that Jamie Spears “put parental controls” on the new iPhone that the singer wanted to buy. “Britney wanted to get an iPhone… and that was a big deal. Everybody was worried,” said Vlasov.

Vlasov recalled that his boss Edan Yemini (Spears’ former head of security) had asked him about “monitoring services for an iPhone.” “And I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, parental controls. Is there any way you can put parental controls on an iPhone?’ And that’s when Edan explained to me that Britney’s communication is monitored for her own security and protection,” Vlasov opened up, reports ET Canada.

According to Vlasov, Edan had also confirmed that the court and Britney’s lawyers were aware of it since it was being done for the singer’s ‘protection’ and ‘safety.’ Revealing how Britney Spears’ new phone was being allegedly monitored, Vlasov said, “And then Robin [Greenhill of Britney’s management team at Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group] came up with the idea of, ‘Why don’t we just take an iPad, sign in with an iCloud [account] on there, the same iCloud that Britney would use on her phone, and that would mirror all activity?’ You would be able to see all messages, all FaceTime calls, notes, browser history, photographs.”

According to ET Canada, Vlasov also added that the intent to monitor the pop star’s activities was to look for ‘bad influence, and potential illegal activity’, and also to monitor Britney’s conversations with her friends, her mother and her lawyer Sam Ingham. The documentary has also pointed out that monitoring text messages in the way that Jamie Spears and his team were doing could be a violation of the law in California.

