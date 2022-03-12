Deadpool 3: Shawn Levy to direct Ryan Reynolds' upcoming marvel movie

Deadpool 3 has been in the works for some years, and today the superhero flick took a significant step forward with the confirmation that Shawn Levy will be directing the production. This choice of director is crucial since actor Ryan Reynolds collaborated with Levy on the successful comedies Free Guy and The Adam Project last year.

However, The Merc With The Mouth himself has expressed his delight at the news. Reynolds uploaded a picture with Deadpool along with his characters from his two Levy flicks, Adam Reed (The Adam Project) and Guy (Free Guy). They're in the same blue-tinted field as The Adam Project's cover. Reynolds captioned the picture, "The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby.” Reynolds' trademark sense of humour shines through his post, despite the fact that both of his last two projects with Levy were more family-friendly endeavors.

As per Collider, over the course of two decades, Levy has directed films such as Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, the Night of the Museum trilogy, Free Guy, and The Adam Project. He has produced and directed episodes of current classic television series such as Stranger Things. While Levy is most known for his family-friendly films, Stranger Things and Free Guy demonstrate that the filmmaker has a keen awareness of the tone necessary for a production.

It's amazing to observe how much Reynolds and Levy have grown closer over the course of their previous two projects. That goes well for Deadpool 3, and now that the widely anticipated sequel has a director, we may expect to hear more about the anticipated movie shortly.