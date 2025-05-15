The Royals Season 2: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar-led series to follow Call Me Bae way with official announcement? Find out

The Royals, headlined by Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, recently made its way to OTT. There has been buzz about its second season after its cliffhanger ending. Lisa Mishra, who starred in the show, recently opened up about the same. She hoped that the official announcement of Season 2 followed the way of her other series Call Me Bae.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Lisa Mishra was asked about a potential second season of The Royals. In response, she joked that she herself wanted to know about it. However, she hoped that it would be announced soon. The actress said, “On a serious note, Call Me Bae’s Season 2 was announced within a week of Season 1’s release. I hope the same repeats with The Royals.”

Lisa further shared that if they kept receiving love from the audience, the makers would greenlight the second season. She hoped that it happened since the first part left a lot of questions unanswered.

For the uninitiated, the second season of Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday in the titular character, was announced just a few days after the release of the first part. The show is a comedy drama that is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

During the conversation with the above-mentioned portal, Lisa Mishra also revealed that Call Me Bae Season 2 would go on floors in 2025.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Royals is a rom-com series about a royal family and can be streamed on Netflix. The official synopsis stated, “When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition.”

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar star in the lead roles. The stellar ensemble cast includes Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

The series is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy. It is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday and sister Rysa are each other's photocopies in ‘postcards’ from Lake Como; fans adore 6th PIC