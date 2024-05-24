Did Ben Affleck Help Wife Jennifer Lopez Prepare For Her Role In Dystopian Sci-Fi Film Atlas? Find Out

Jennifer Lopez's acting secret is none other than Ben Affleck!

The multi-hyphenated star is known for her acting and singing chops. But she is also a great collaborator for her husband and vice versa! The power couple who’ve always hyped each other’s work did it again on her upcoming dystopian sci-fi Atlas.

Jennifer Lopez took Ben Affleck’s help to prepare for her role in Atlas

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, JLo’s Atlas co-star Sterling K Brown spilled the beans on her behind-the-scenes secret. He revealed that the Mary Me actress often sought her husband Ben Affleck's help to capture her honest and raw reactions.

Brown revealed that Affleck would often voice the character of Smith, to make it feel familiar for the Let’s Get Loud singer. “I think the newlyweds, still very much in love, I think she just wanted to hear his voice,” the This Is Us actor said.

He added that hearing his voice would birth a very natural reaction from Lopez that worked well for the film's intense theme. After a rocky relationship, the power couple tied the knot in July 2022, and have been each other's hype buddy ever since.

Lopez helped Affleck understand the 90s fashion for his role in the film Air. Meanwhile, the Gone Girl star appeared on JLo’s self-funded project, J.Lo-lapalooza, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.

What’s the story of Atlas?

It’s a dystopian world where a brilliant data analyst who has immense hate for the limitless use of artificial intelligence, finds herself in a peril where seeking help from AI is the only way out. She is out to find and defeat a rogue robot (Simu Liu) that wreaks havoc in the world.

However, according to the film’s logline, JLo’s character has a “mysterious” connection to the cynical villain, which hints at a potential rom-com arc.

The Barbie star (Liu) appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark and shared a funny story about being cast opposite the singing superstar. He shared that when his agent discussed the “JLo film,” he could only imagine a lighthearted rom-com. Never in his wildest dreams did Liu imagine playing a nemesis opposite the Shotgun Wedding actress.

"They're like, 'You're trying to kill J.Lo.' I was like, hold on a second; what do you mean I'm trying to kill JLo? That's the last thing I want to do," he said.

The film Atlas will be released on Netflix on May 24.