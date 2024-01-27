Did Keanu Reeves Face On-Set Incidents during Good Fortune Shooting? Exploring His Injuries As Actor Is Seen On Crutches

Renowned actor Keanu Reeves, 59, famed for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick series, has recently caught the attention of fans as he was spotted on the set of his latest film, Good Fortune, wielding crutches with an ice pack around his knee during a break.

On-set mystery unraveled

In a series of viral photos taken in Los Angeles, Reeves, in a beige trench coat, grey trousers, a white button-down, and a green tie, was seen navigating the movie set with crutches, accompanied by his co-star Seth Rogen engrossed in his phone. The images have triggered a flurry of inquiries about Reeves' condition, but neither the actor nor Lionsgate, the film's studio, have shed light on the situation.

Worried fans have taken to social media, questioning their beloved actor's well-being. One fan expressed concern, "Why is he walking like that? Is he injured?" Others speculated about the possibility of an on-set accident or whether it's part of a scene. The lack of official response has only fueled the curiosity and concern among Reeves' devoted followers.

Previously, Keanu Reeves opened up about the challenges he faced during Chain Reaction. After epidurals in Chicago, he faced a bulging and fractured disc, losing feeling and balance. To film intense fights in John Wick, he trained in a neck brace due to a spinal issue, leading to a two-level fusion with a neck plate.

Good Fortune and behind-the-scenes fun

Directed by and starring Aziz Ansari, Good Fortune also features Keke Palmer, and its premise has been shrouded in mystery, heightening anticipation. Despite a promising start, the film faced a temporary setback in May due to a writers' strike.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairperson Joe Drake had previously expressed excitement about the project, saying, "We have indeed found good fortune with this film."

Palmer, sharing behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram, gave fans a glimpse of the camaraderie among the cast. A recent post showed selfies with Reeves, Ansari, and Rogen, with Palmer recounting a pool scene that unexpectedly transformed into a lively pool party. The post showcased the spontaneous and enjoyable atmosphere on the set of Good Fortune.

Keanu Reeves' diverse projects

In addition to his work on Good Fortune, Reeves recently announced a collaboration with author China Miéville on a novel titled The Book of Elsewhere. Slated for release in July, the novel draws inspiration from Reeves' 2021 comic book series BRZRKR, created alongside co-writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney.

As fans eagerly await updates on Reeves' health and the intriguing details surrounding Good Fortune, the popular actor continues to captivate audiences with his versatility both on and off the screen.

