Elon Musk's dad admits he fathered a secret child with his stepdaughter in 2019

After it was reported that Elon Musk welcomed twins with an employee last year, another member of the Musk family has opened up about secretly welcoming a child. Elon's father, Errol Musk revealed he fathered a secret second love child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. Speaking to The Sun, the 76-year-old confirmed that he welcomed a baby girl in 2019.

The two are already parents to a 5-year-old boy, Elliot Rush who was born in 2017. Admitting that he has expanded his family, Errol told The Sun, "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce." Musk Sr. also revealed that the pregnancy was unplanned and that they don't stay together anymore given that they have a 43-year age gap between them.

Speaking about their age gap he told The Sun, "Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while, but there’s a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself." Elon's father also spoke about how his children have reacted to him welcoming kids with their step-sister and said that they find it "creepy." Reports have suggested that following the birth of his first child with stepdaughter Jana in 2017, Elon had a massive fall out with his father.

As for Elon's kids, the Tesla CEO shares five living children with his former wife Talulah Riley and also a son and a daughter with pop star Grimes. He recently also welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his artificial intelligence company.

