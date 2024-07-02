Henry Cavill's Highlander Reboot Shares Excitement For Final Location Scout In Scotland

After exiting prestigious projects like The Witcher and DC’s Superman, Henry Cavill’s massive fans have been waiting for his next. And it was none other than the Highlander reboot. However, ever since the announcement was made, the progress regarding the film took a back seat.

But, now the director of Highlander reboot, Chad Stahelski popularly known for directing John Wick, has given an update about it. The director revealed that he has narrowed down filming locations and the production will roll out on the floor soon. Excited much?

Chad Stahelski’s statement regarding Highlander reboot update

At the Mediterranean Film Festival in Malta, director Chad Stahelski spoke to Collider about his long-awaited Highlander reboot’s filming progress. He said, "We start shooting in January in Scotland, that's why I go right after I leave. I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout." As per Chad’s statement, this means that finally Highlander is happening and the filming location is going to be in the home of the titular Highlander.

Chad Stahelski is now known for his successful franchise John Wick starring Keanu Reeves. He has earned appreciation for filming action films which adds hope in fans’ minds that he is the perfect pick to direct Highlander Reboot. During the conversation, he continued, "It’s another opportunity to do a property that I love. I love what it's about, I love working with immortality and love stories through time. I think it's a good way to take a great period piece, and sci-fi, and mix them together."

Henry Cavill starring Highlander Reboot

The original Highlander movie was released back in 1986. In an interview, Henry Cavill had opened up about headlining the movie as the lead actor. Sharing how he has always been a huge fan of the franchise and how the Highlander reboot will delve deeper and will have a different approach than previous renditions, he said he wanted to be more than a guy with a cool sword.

The Witcher actor explained, “I’m gonna have to answer that very carefully. I was a Highlander fan. They were great fun movies. Obviously, I watched them when I was a lot younger, and since rewatched. But also the TV show. I really enjoyed the lore behind it. That sort of sense of a tragic warrior, with more of a story to tell than just a cool guy with a cool sword doing cool things. And this goes even deeper into that.”

The Highlander reboot will follow the original plot revolving around Connor MacLeod who figures out that he is one of the immortal warriors who can only be killed by beheading. He lives his fair share of peaceful life only to get pulled back on the battlefield where his enemy returns to kill him. How his life turns out is what makes the narrative of the movie.

Henry Cavill’s fans have been waiting with bated breath to watch him as Connor MacLeod. Now, that the director has given an update about when the filming might begin, it is expected the movie will get a release date in 2026. Let us know your thoughts about it.

