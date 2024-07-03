Zack Snyder Teases Henry Cavill's Return as Superman with Upcoming Re-Release

Zack Snyder's vision for revisiting Henry Cavill's iconic Superman portrayal could bring the iconic character back to the big screens, marking a potential return to the DCEU. This comes seven years after the original release of the Last Son of Kryptonite, and the movie could potentially attract a global fan base. Snyder recently dropped some tantalizing hints about the return of the lost Superman, giving fans a long-awaited moment of closure and excitement.

Zack Snyder teases Henry Cavill's return as Superman

Zack Snyder, previously set to direct the first major crossover film starring Henry Cavill in the DCEU, was replaced by Joss Whedon due to a personal tragedy. After a fan campaign, Snyder's version was released on HBO Max in 2021 and is now rumored to be set for a theatrical release.

In April 2023, Snyder hosted the Full Circle event, screening the Snyderverse trilogy, including Man of Steel, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in honor of his daughter, Autumn Snyder. The movie, titled Justice League, will be released before James Gunn's DCU movies begin, starting with the new Superman.

That being said, Zack Snyder’s Justice League differs significantly from Whedon’s version. Before Snyder’s film hits theaters, it is the perfect opportunity to clarify these differences.

Advertisement

After nearly five years of passionate social media campaigning by fans, Zack Snyder’s Justice League transitioned from rumor to reality when it premiered on HBO Max three years ago. Snyder’s version of the movie differs significantly from Joss Whedon’s, not only with an additional 2 hours and 2 minutes of runtime but also with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Snyder's Justice League, starring Henry Cavill as Superman, has never had a formal theatrical release due to its exclusive nature to HBO Max. A limited release would allow DCEU fans to experience one of Snyder's greatest cinematic achievements. Fans can stay updated on the release date on Snyder's Vero account, as more details emerge.

A brief about Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder's Justice League, colloquially referred to as the Snyder Cut is the 2021 director's cut of the 2017 American superhero film Justice League, the fifth film set within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) based on the team of the same name appearing in DC Comics publications. It is intended to match director Zack Snyder's original vision for the film, prior to his departure from the production and subsequent studio interference.

Advertisement

The film follows Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller), and Superman (Henry Cavill) as they form an alliance to stop the extradimensional New God Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and his army of Parademons from conquering Earth for his overlord Darkseid (Ray Porter).

Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max in the United States on March 18, 2021. It became the fourth-most-streamed film on the platform that year. The film was considered by most to be an improvement to the 2017 theatrical release, and critics praised Snyder's direction, visual style, action sequences, improved characterizations, musical score, and balance of emotional weight and humor, although the lengthy runtime received criticism.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Reveals Season 5 Will Be 'Eight Mini-Movies'