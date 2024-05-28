One Tree Hill’s Barbara Alyn Woods And Husband John Lind Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage; Know Details

Barbara Alyn Woods and John Lind are getting divorced after more than two decades of marriage. Alyn Woods, 62, best known for One Tree Hill, has been married to Lind since 1999, but the couple has been separated since November 2021, according to the divorce petition obtained by People.

The publication reports that Lind was the one to officially file for a divorce on May 24, nearly three years after separating from the actress, citing irreconcilable differences. In the filing, he requested joint legal and physical custody of their 16-year-old daughter, Alyvia, which is following the agreement the couple made in July 2022. Besides Alyvia, Woods and Lind also share Natalie, 23, and Emily, 22; all three girls are making their names in Hollywood.

Scroll down to know everything about them.

All about Natalie, Emily, and Alyvia: Barbara and John Lind’s three kids

Natalie is best recognized for her recurring roles in The Goldbergs and Gotham, while Emily played the lead role in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot and most recently starred in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire alongside McKenna Grace. Alyvia, for her part, portrayed a young Dolly Parton in the TV movie Coat of Many Colors before going on to star in The Young and the Restless. She currently stars in AMC’s Chucky series. All three sisters, who started as child actors, have accumulated quite a load of awards and nominations throughout their persistent acting careers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Beginning with the youngest sibling, Alyvia has been nominated for accolades such as Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series, and more for her role in The Young and the Restless. She also bagged a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.

Advertisement

Coming to Emily, the second youngest of the Woods and Lind’s three girls, she has been recognized with Outstanding Supporting Actress – Junior Division (Film & Television) and Best Performance in a TV Series - Recurring Young Actress Ten and Under honors at the National Youth Arts Awards. Additionally, she also scored a Young Artist Best Performance in a Voice-Over Role-Young Actress for Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice.

As for the oldest, Natalie, she is yet to score any nomination or award for her efforts as an actress, at least that's what her Wiki profile suggests, but that doesn't mean her career is not as thriving as her other two sisters. Natalie, 23, has already starred in dozens of TV shows and films, including Army Wives, Criminal Minds, Wizards of Waverly Place, Chicago Fire, and more.

How did Barbara Alyn Woods and John Lind meet — Exploring their lives and careers

Woods and Lind first met on the set of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show, where the former starred as Diane Szalinski and the latter served as an assistant director between 1997 and 2000.

Advertisement

Woods is also known as Deborah ‘Deb’ Scott on the aforementioned One Tree Hill. The actress also had notable roles in the 1993 USA Network primetime soap opera Eden, Desperate Housewives, The Goldbergs, and Chucky.

Neither Woods nor Lind has commented publicly on their divorce yet.