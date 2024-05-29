General Hospital Spoilers: Will Brook Lynn Help Chase Through His Grief?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, May 29, reveal a day full of emotional confrontations and pivotal moments. Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) offers support to Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) amidst his grief, while tensions rise between Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Ava Jerome (Maura West). Meanwhile, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) pressures Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) to keep a secret, and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) hints at a dangerous grudge.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Brook Lynn Quartermaine encourages Harrison Chase to embrace his grief and lean on her during the tough moments leading up to Gregory Chase’s (Gregory Harrison) funeral. She urges Chase to support Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) while assuring him of her unwavering support.

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is set to have the final word on Wednesday’s episode, likely writing Gregory’s obituary and aiming to honor him with a fitting tribute.

At the gallery, Ava Jerome overhears Josslyn Jacks gossiping about her to Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Ava confronts Josslyn, reminding her of the consequences of spreading rumors. Trina steps in to prevent the situation from escalating further. Additionally, Josslyn and Trina discuss their upcoming move into a new apartment together.

Finn apologizes to Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) for his earlier outburst. Elizabeth acknowledges his struggle but expresses doubt about his ability to avoid future temptations, despite his claims of being on the right path to sobriety.

Drew Cain pressures Willow Corinthos to keep a secret from the Quartermaine family. This secret could pertain to Willow’s involvement with Jason Morgan or Drew’s potential political ambitions and name change to Quartermaine. Drew is not ready to reveal his plans to the family just yet.

Nina Reeves makes a startling comment about arsenic during a conversation with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), hinting at a veiled threat against Ava. Maxie warns Nina against letting her grudge lead to drastic actions, like poisoning Ava. Later, Ava confronts Nina, leading to a heated argument and accusations flying between the former friends.

General Hospital spoilers promise intense drama as Brook Lynn supports Chase, Josslyn and Ava clash, and secrets threaten to unravel.

