Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik: Which 1D member's solo songs is your jam?

Given how Zayn Malik quit One Direction with the remaining four members - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan going on a hiatus, the singers are now focused on their solo careers. Vote and comment below to let us know which member's solo songs is more your jam and why.

One Direction is still very much a trending topic, even though it's been five years since the band members went on an indefinite hiatus. In 2015, which Directioners consider as a very dark period, not only did Zayn Malik make the monumental decision to quit 1D but the remaining members decided to focus on their solo careers as well, after releasing their fifth studio album, Made in the A.M. While Directioners miss the boyband to no end, the fandom has been equally supporting the boys in their solo endeavors as well.

Harry has been making quite a name for himself as his debut namesake album (earned the singer his first #1 spot on Billboard 200) showed fans the different shades to his vocal range with hits like Sign of the Times (earned #4 spot on Billboard Hot 100) cementing his solo legacy. Moreover, it's his sophomore album, Fine Line, that got Styles his second #1 spot on Billboard 200 as it sold 478,000 album-equivalent units in the US. We recently went on a quarantine state of mind with the 26-year-old singer dropping the Watermelon Sugar MV.

As for Liam, the 26-year-old singer dropped a ton of hit singles like Strip That Down (earned #10 spot on Billboard Hot 100) and For You ft. Rita Ora, before releasing his debut album, LP1. Unfortunately, the album was unable to impress critics. His recent single, Midnight, has been getting a lot of love from critics and fans alike, especially for its fun quarantine music video.

ALSO READ: BTS vs One Direction; Which boyband's music is more addictive? VOTE NOW

Then, we have Louis, who was the last one to release his debut album this year, titled Walls. Just like Liam, Tomlinson dropped some singles before giving fans the album with hits like Back to You ft. Bebe Rexha and Two of Us in his solo repertoire. Walls got the 28-year-old singer a mixed response amongst critics but was deeply loved by fans.

Niall showed a very different side to his musical range with his debut album, Flicker, which earned the 26-year-old singer his first #1 spot on Billboard 200 with hit singles like Slow Hands (earned #11 spot on Billboard Hot 100) and This Town. Heartbreak Weather, Horan's recently released sophomore album got a mixed response from the critics but was included in Billboard's 50 Best Albums of 2020.

Finally, we have Zayn, who was the first 1D member to break solo and what a successful debut it was for the 27-year-old singer as he was able to achieve a feat that even the boyband as a collective couldn't. With his smash hit solo track, Pillowtalk, Malik earned the #1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 while his debut album Mind of Mine peaked at #1 on Billboard 200. Icarus Falls, Zayn's sophomore album, however, failed to impress the critics.

ALSO READ: 4 times Zayn Malik was there for his One Direction bandmates which prove he's going to be a caring father

This begs the question; Which One Direction member's solo songs is more your jam? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×