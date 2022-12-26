Box Office: Cirkus secures a disappointing opening weekend while Avatar The Way Of Water breaks records

The Christmas Weekend in India was a mixed bag with the most anticipated and expected Hindi film of 2022 as per exhibitors, Cirkus , directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde failed to leave a mark at the box office while the Hollywood judgernaut Avatar: The Way Of Water , directed by James Cameron, recorded a record smashing second weekend for a Hollywood film in India, with the second Sunday numbers being double of second Friday.

Cirkus Weekend Box Office Update And The Road Ahead:



Cirkus opened to a paltry Rs. 6.25 cr nett in India and the film was flat on Saturday and saw very little growth on Sunday owing to the Christmas day. The three day weekend figure of the film stands at a fraction over Rs 20 cr and it is equal to the opening day of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's last collaboration, Simmba while it is lower than the opening day of Rohit Shetty's last actioner Sooryavanshi, which revived theatres in India. With the weekend trajectory not being upto the mark, it is very obvious that the film will not hold up over the weekdays. Cirkus has had to settle as the second most preferred choice in India this weekend but no one in their wildest dreams would have thought that the margin would be this much.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Weekend Box Office:



Avatar: The Way Of Water held its fortress on its second Friday and recorded collections almost double of its Hindi counterpart Cirkus. The film grew on Saturday by around 50 percent and further grew on Sunday to record an over Rs. 25 cr nett day 10. The 10 day nett total of the film stands at a little less than Rs 250 cr nett, which it already crossed early on this morning. The post Christmas and pre New Year stickiness shall help this James Cameron film hold well for yet another week before things get back to routine after New Year. In many parts of the country, the ticket rates for Avatar: The Way Of Water have be lowered so that they can cater to a larger section of the audience. This may turn out to be advantageous for the film as it has another quarter dozen films from the franchise, expected to release in the next decade and a half.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Worldwide Box Office Update:



Meanwhile, this James Cameron mystic adventure is galloping towards the 1 billion dollar mark worldwide with the home market leading from the front. Matching the numbers of Top Gun: Maverick in USA may be a tough ask but the international numbers put it at a comfortable position to top Top Gun: Maverick at the worldwide box office. Also, one can't underestimate the long legs that James Cameron films generally have, which is the reason why he has two back to back 2-billion dollar grossers with Avatar: The Way Of Water having an outside chance to join that elite club which less than half a dozen films have breached in movie history.



The day wise nett collections of Cirkus and Avatar: The Way Of Water are as follows:-

Cirkus:

Friday - Rs. 6.25 cr

Saturday - Rs. 6.25 cr

Sunday - Rs. 8 cr

Total = Rs. 20.50 cr nett

Avatar: The Way Of Water:

1st Week - 191.50 cr

Second Friday - Rs. 12 cr

Second Saturday - Rs. 19.50 cr

Second Sunday - Rs. 25.50 cr

Total = Rs. 248.50 cr nett

Monday Expectations:

Cirkus is expected to drop by over 50 percent from Friday and it won't be a surprise if the film records collections sub-Rs 3 cr nett on its fourth day. Avatar: The Way Of Water Monday collections can be around Rs. 7 cr nett owing to it being an acceped film and also the post Christmas holiday season that goes right till the end of the year. The magical Rs. 300 cr nett figure should be breached by year end too.

You can watch Cirkus and Avatar: The Way Of Water at a theatre near you.