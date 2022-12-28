Avatar 2 and Cirkus Tuesday box office estimate - James Cameron sequel headed for 100 crores Second week

Tuesday was a good day at the box office for the already strong film at the box office, Avatar: The Way Of Water , as it recorded over Rs. 10 cr nett on its 12th ticketing day . The film was coming from high levels and saw a very usual drop from its previous day, that most Hollywood films coming from high levels in India see. The cumulative nett collections of the film look pretty at over Rs. 270 cr nett and it will be crossing the magical Rs. 300 cr nett mark on either its third Friday or Saturday based on how it trends. On the other hand, Cirkus saw a very ordinary drop from Monday but the bigger issue is that it wasn't coming from very high levels to see a very high drop percentage.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Collects In Double Digits On Its 12th Ticketing Day:

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water recorded a double digit nett India ticketing day for the 12th consecutive day, which is the first time for a Hollywood film in India. This film is seeing some strong legs in India with the second week nett gains to be over Rs. 100 cr. No Hollywood film apart from Avatar: The Way Of Water has netted over Rs. 100 cr in India in its second week. Not just that, only around half a dozen Indian films can claim to have had a second week of over Rs. 100 cr nett. While the opening of the film made it look like the second most grossing Hollywood film in India, the film is now surely going to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India, with some very strong box office legs.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 191.50 cr

Friday - Rs. 12 cr

Saturday - Rs. 19.50 cr

Sunday - Rs. 25.50 cr

Monday - Rs. 12.50 cr

Tuesday - Rs. 10.25 cr

Total - 271.25 cr Nett

Avatar: The Way Of Water Crosses 1 Billion Dollars In Global Gross:

Avatar: The Way Of Water has pipped a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. It has made a mockery of all the projections by emerging a billion dollar film in less than two weeks. With a lot of steam still left in the film, it can very well gross 2 billion dollars. James Cameron will emerge as the only director to have 3 2-billion dollar grossers and the collections of the film ensure that Avatar 3 won't be the end of the franchise but Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will also go on floors in the future. Avatar: The Way Of Water will end its India theatrical run as the third highest grossing film of 2022. This isn't the first time that a James Cameron film is doing these kind of numbers in India. Titanic was the second highest grossing film of 1998, only behind Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Avatar was the second highest grossing film of 2009, only behind 3 Idiots.

Cirkus Sees An Oridnary Drop On Its 5th Ticketing Day But The Fate Is Sealed:



Cirkus saw a drop of 10 percent from its previous day which is an ordinary drop. A drop of greater than 20 percent would mean that the film is in freefall but that's not the case. Regardless, with an opening so low and the Monday numbers falling short of Rs. 3 cr nett, it is immaterial how the film trends post that, especially if it is a comedy flick which generally doesn't have very strong legs at the box office. Rohit Shetty has had an impeccable track record as a movie director and Cirkus will not just emerge as Shetty's lowest grosser in recent times but will also become his least watched film in theatres as the footfalls look to be lower than films like Sunday and Zameen, which were also not commercially successful.

The Box Office Of Cirkus Put Into Perspective:

To put the box office collections of Cirkus into perspective, Shetty's films Chennai Express and Singham Returns' opening day is expected to be higher than the first week of Cirkus and we are talking about almost a decade old films when ticket rates were practically a third of what they are now. As about Ranveer Singh, he has had a forgettable year at the movies with the sum total of both his films released in 2022, expected to be less than Rs 50 cr nett. While Jayeshbhai Jordaar is still his least watched film in theatres, Cirkus has grabbed the second spot.

What's Next For Rohit Shetty And Ranveer Singh:

Rohit Shetty will move onto Singham Again while Ranveer Singh has his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani up for release in the mid of 2023. Both of them confirmed the happening of Simmba 2 in the future along with the character of Simmba being a part of other cop films. It is to be seen if the result of Cirkus has an effect on the duo's future collaborations.

