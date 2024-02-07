How Old Is Tyne Daly? Exploring Her Life And Career As Actress Pulls Out Of Broadway's Doubt Due To 'Unexpected Hospitalization'

Tyne Daly will no longer be starring in the upcoming Broadway production of Doubt after experiencing an undisclosed health-related issue. The 77-year-old Emmy Award-winning actress was set to star as Sister Aloysius in the revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, directed by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.

Exploring Tyne Daly's life and career

77-year-old Tyne Dalyis is an American actress. Over her six-decade career, she is known for her leading roles on stage and screen. She has won six Emmy Awards for her television work, a Tony Award, and is a 2011 American Theatre Hall of Fame inductee. Daly was born in Madison, Wisconsin, to actor James Daly and actress Mary Hope. She was raised in Rockland County, New York, where she started her career by performing in summer stock with her family and earned her Equity Card at age 15. She studied at Brandeis University and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Daly's first Broadway role was in 1967 in a short-lived play, That Summer, That Fall. She gained fame for her roles in John and Mary, Angel Unchained, Play It as It Lays, and The Adulteress. She was cast as Kate Moore in the 1976 Dirty Harry film The Enforcer, which was critically panned but a box office success. Her performance was praised for its strength, and the male/female police partnership concept was later used in the television show Hunter.

In 1991, Daly guest-starred in her brother Tim Daly's series Wings, playing a woman dating Brian Hackett. She appeared in the Broadway revival of The Seagull in 1992 as Madame Arkadina. In 1995, she starred as Sally Adams in Call Me Madam's City Center Encores! concert. In 1997, she played Lola in Come Back, Little Sheba at the Los Angeles Theatre Center.

She appeared on Broadway in the David Lindsay-Abaire play Rabbit Hole (2006) and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play. In January 2008, she played the role of Mother in the world premiere production of Edward Albee's Me, Myself & I at the McCarter Theatre, Princeton, New Jersey. In 2009, she appeared in the original cast of Love, Loss, and What I Wore. Daly performed a cabaret act, Second Time Around, in January 2010 at Feinstein's at Loews Regency, New York City. She had previously performed at Feinstein's in May 2009.

She took supporting roles in the independent film Hello, My Name Is Doris starring Sally Field, the romantic comedy film Basmati Blues (2017) with Brie Larson, and played Anne Marie Hoag in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). She had a minor role in the Coen Brothers anthology Western film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018).

Daly had a leading role in the Patrick Wang films A Bread Factory Part 1 & 2 (2018). She also guest starred in Grey's Anatomy in 2019, Madam Secretary in 2019, and Mom in 2021. In 2024 Daly was set to return to Broadway in a revival of John Patrick Shanley's play Doubt opposite Liev Schreiber, however, she withdrew from the production after being hospitalized.

“With respect and admiration for Tyne, we wish her the best and a quick recovery. We are grateful that Amy Ryan said yes – in a quick minute – to join our company and take on the role of ‘Sister Aloysius.’ We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performances,” director Scott Ellis said in a statement.

According to a press release, Daly had not performed in the role at all. “Ms. Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized on Friday and unfortunately needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care; she is thankfully expected to make a full recovery,” the press release stated.

The play also stars Liev Schreiber as Father Flynn, a priest who may be harboring a dark secret, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Mrs. Muller, and Zoe Kazan as Sister James. Doubt: A Parable will have its official opening on March 7 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway.

