'I Love You Guys': Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Video of Justin Bieber Cuddling with Wife Hailey Bieber at Coachella 2024

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked cosy at Coachella!

On April 15th, the couple surprised fans by attending the annual music festival, where the Love Yourself singer made an unexpected on-stage appearance during Tem’s set. Wizkid also joined in, and the trio delivered a memorable performance of their collab song Essence.

Later, the singer was seen amongst the concertgoers with his wife, as they looked very affectionate!

Kim Kardashian reacts to Justin and Hailey

Justin Bieber shared a fan-captured video on his Instagram, showing him affectionately stroking Hailey’s head and giving her a forehead kiss. Kim Kardashian, a close friend of the Rhode founder, left a supportive comment on the post, writing, “I love you guys” with a white heart emoji.

The couple’s appearance put to rest the divorce rumors that had been circulating for a while. Hailey also posted a story on Instagram to address the articles that were “made out of thin air.”

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air … Come from the land of delusion …" she wrote.

“So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they are always false. xx Sorry to spoil it,” she concluded her message.

Bieber reshares videos of the African acapella group

The What Do You Mean singer wasn’t the only one to make a surprise appearance. Doja Cat brought some refreshing vocals to the stage by the African acapella group The Joy. Apparently, Bieber was equally in awe as the rest of the crowd, as he shared multiple videos of the group performing with and without the Say So singer.

The Drew House founder was quite active on Instagram, sharing videos of his performance and photos of Hailey. One picture was of the model entering the music festival, which Bieber posted with a heart drawn around her face. Hailey also shared pictures from the festival and captioned them “cute weekend.”