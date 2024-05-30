Is Paul Mescal Starring In Upcoming Beach Read Adaptation? Director Says She Is Open To ‘All The Ideas’
Paul Mescal might be the face of another rom-com book adaptation! The director loved the hype and "enthusiasm" around the upcoming film and the Beach Read author even teased her dream casting!
Yulin Kuang, the director of the Beach Read adaptation, is eagerly exploring the idea of Paul Mescal as the film's lead. Although the project is in its infancy, Kuang's love for “all the ideas” could be a promising sign for Mescal's fans.
Director Yulin Kuang might cast Paul Mescal as the lead in Beach Road
Ever since the book sequel was announced, netizens have been pitching Mescal to play the lead after his stunning performance in another book adaptation, Normal People. It turns out the film's director is not opposed to the idea of casting the Oscar-nominated actor.
In an interview with Etalk, Kuang was asked about her opinion on fans wanting Mescal to star in the film adaptation of the popular book. She shared that they are “not having those conversations” about it yet, as the film is in its early stages. “I just delivered a draft to the studio… and awaiting notes on that,” she added.
However, when asked about Mescal's casting, she mentioned that she loved the ideas and all the enthusiasm surrounding the film.
The book’s author drops hints at Mescal’s casting
Beach Road author Emily Henry fueled the casting rumors when she and Kuang reshared the Normal People actor’s St. Patrick’s Day selfie with actress Ayo Edebiri. In March, Henry spoke to Variety about the casting rumors.
“can’t confirm or deny anything with casting… I will say that those are two of my favorite ‘Irish’ actors,” she said about Mescal and Edebiri. She admitted seeing the internet discussions on their casting and said, “I mean, they’re great, they could do anything.”
The Bear actress and the Aftersun actor are close friends and even sparked dating rumors, but the pair called themselves “just friends” and dismissed the rumors. However, they have expressed interest in working opposite each other, and what better than the adaptation of Emily Henry’s rom-com?
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at this year’s Met Gala, the actress shared that she was open to working in a rom-com. “the chances are dependent on both of our schedules and if we get a good script,” she said. In 2023, Mescal spoke to Awards Watch and said it would be cool to work with Ayo in a rom-com in the future.