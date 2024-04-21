‘It Bums Me Out’ Says Melissa McCarthy Defending Her ‘Awesome’ Friend Meghan Markle

Melissa McCarthy isn't happy with Meghan Markle’s haters!

The unlikely friendship between the Gilmore Girls actress and The Suits alum emerged when they collaborated on a video spoof mocking her royal title with a Prince Harry special appearance. The skit was in honor of Markle’s 40th birthday and her 40x40 mentorship program.

McCarthy says the royal couple were “so sweet,” and the hate is unfair!

McCarthy praises friend Meghan Markle

It’s nothing new that Meghan Markle is often in the news, and not for the best reasons. Royal fans have mocked and hated her and Harry since their infamous step-down. However, having worked with the couple closely, McCarthy had contrary thoughts!

“They were so sweet and funny,” she told Access Hollywood. “I just found them very inspiring. They’re carving out their own lives. They’re carving out their lives for their kids.”

The actress also complimented Markle and called out her haters for useless attacks. “It bums me out for every woman and every person that for no reason people just like to attack,” she told Page Six.

“A smart, interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people,” she added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

“I always think, how inspiring! I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate,” she said about “wonderful” and “awesome” Markle.

Melissa McCarthy on the historical musical Suffs

The Bridesmaids actress was recently in NYC to see the Suffs musical, which is based on the American Women’s Suffrage movement. The show focuses on the events leading up to the 19th Amendment of the US Constitution that granted women’s voting rights.

McCarthy’s experience watching the Broadway musical was a mix of awe, gratitude, and hate for not knowing more about women’s history.

Advertisement

“I should say I thought I did [know about women’s history], and I was a little disappointed with myself that I didn’t know the full story, and it’s really set me off into a wormhole of how much I really need to learn,” she told Access Hollywood.

The Little Mermaid actress acknowledges the struggles of historical figures like Alice Paul, Inez Milholland, Ida B. Wells, and Ruza Wenclawska, who made her and her daughters' lives better.