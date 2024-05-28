Donald Trump's Team Sends Cease and Desist Letter To Block The Apprentice Release; All We Know About Legal Action

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

The Apprentice was recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. It is a movie that shows the early life the former US President Donald Trump.

While the movie was appreciated by many, the followers of Trump have called it a “malicious defamation,” along with his attorneys sending a legal letter to the filmmakers. Read on to learn the details of the whole controversy the movie has landed in.

The Apprentice receives a letter

With an aim to block the US sale and release of The Apprentice, the attorneys of Donald Trump have sent its filmmakers a cease and desist letter.

As per Variety, who has reported the words of a few people who have read the letter, it has basically warned them to step away from its distribution deal.

This movie which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week, depicts the early life of Trump, from the time when he was a real estate developer. While speaking about his early life, the movie also shows his terms with Roy Cohn.

Steven Cheung, who happens to be the campaign communications director of Donald Trump, stated, "This 'film' is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day," while also adding that the movie "doesn't even deserve a place" in the DVD section.

The communications director, also stated that the movie belongs in a “dumpster fire.”

The Apprentice has some controversial sequences that might have upset the followers of Trump. One of them would be the scene when Donald Trump r**es Ivana, his first wife. Along with that, he is even shown to be a person who cuts many deals with the mob in an attempt to get his work done.

About The Apprentice

The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan in the lead role, while the character of Roy Cohn has been portrayed by Jeremy Strong. The Iranian-Danish filmmaker, Ali Abbasi has directed the movie, while it was penned by Gabriel Sherman.

Sherman is a journalist who has great experience in covering the Trump administration.

Abbasi addressed the legal controversy the movie has landed in, during a press conference in Cannes. While talking about his movie, he stated, “Everybody talks about him suing a lot of people — they don’t talk about his success rate though, you know?”

The director further offered to have the movie screened for Trump while stating that he does not think it is a movie that the former US president would “dislike.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

