Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's last name after 'best possible wedding' in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17. The couple's wedding news was announced on the singer's newsletter On The JLo where she posted photos from the wedding as well as revealed sweet details from their little chapel ceremony. The singer also signed off the newsletter with her new name as she changed her last name.

It was first reported by TMZ that the couple had obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, where the singer's last name was changed. In her own newsletter, JLo confirmed the news as she signed off with her new name, referring to herself as "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck." While the singer shared her new name with fans in the newsletter, she hasn't yet changed the same on her Instagram account.

After rekindling their romance last year, JLo and Affleck sent Bennifer fans in a frenzy with their PDA-filled outings. The couple also announced their engagement earlier this year. In her newsletter, Lopez described how she tied the knot with Ben in Vegas and called it the "best possible wedding" they could have ever imagined.

The couple tied the knot at midnight and also posed for photos in a pink Cadillac, classic to the Vegas wedding tradition. The singer proudly announced the happy news saying, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." Fans couldn't contain their excitement as they heard Jennifer's new name after she took Ben's surname and have sent the happy couple loads of congratulatory messages.

