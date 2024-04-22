Josh Charles Got To ‘Pop Star For A Day’ On Taylor Swift’s Fortnight MV; But He Had To Hide It From His Daughters

Josh Charles had a “hard” time keeping the TTPD music video a secret!

It was a momentous occasion when Dead Poet’s Society stars were featured in Taylor Swift’s music video for The Tortured Poet’s Department. And it’s never a coincidence with the pop star! Charles recalls “the laughter” behind the scenes as being the best part of filming!

Josh Charles reveals Swift asked him to be secretive

Who wouldn’t love to flaunt being in Taylor Swift’s music video, given she is the most popular pop star of the generation? However, the Emmy winner who starred in her music video Fortnight didn’t get to do that until its release on April 19th.

In his Instagram caption, he wrote, “Little debrief about yesterday: I don’t like keeping secrets, so that was hard. I didn’t even tell my kids until the other day!” that’s quite a commitment. But to be fair, it needed to be like that to prevent spoilers from the keen-eyed Swifties.

Josh Charles feels nostalgic

It was a double jackpot for the Sports Star actor who acted with Swift and reunited with old buddy Eathen Hawk on the same day! The actor bared his heart open in his latest post, in which he recalled time passing by and felt like they were two 17-year-olds. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

He shared now vs then pictures of the duo and wrote, “Here’s a couple of tortured old poets about to board an early flight to be pop stars for a day.” He continued, “Been through a lot with this dude over the years, but safe to say this was a most memorable day.”

Charles went on and praised the Maroon singer and her crew for treating them amazingly. “We were treated with such class by Taylor and her crew from beginning to end.”

He concluded the post by recalling their laughter during the filming of Fortnight, which he will cherish the most. “What I’ll remember most was the laughter. There was a lot of it. Like we were 17 all over again. #TSTTPD,” he wrote.

Ethan Hawke also shared some pictures from TTPD sets

Another fellow ‘tortured poet’ gave fans cute behind-the-scenes pictures and a throwback pic of him and Josh. “Todd & Knox from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It’s quite an honor,” he wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

He continued, “Thank you @taylorswift for the opportunity to be in the music video for your song FORTNIGHT feat. @postmalone.” And concluded the post with a “Carpe diem!” which means seize the moment!

The music video Fortnight, starring Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, has reached 24 million views and counting since its release on April 19th!