Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian lands a MAJOR movie role with BFF Addison Rae

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian is going to be playing a major part in the movie He’s All That alongside BFF and Tik Tok star Addison Rae.

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is hitting the big screen! The 41-year-old reality star announced on Tuesday (December 8) that she is joining the cast of He’s All That, which stars her BFF Addison Rae. “studying @hesallthatmovie,” Kourtney captioned the Instagram post herself in bed read a script. The 20-year-old Tik Tok star then commented on the post, writing, “worrkkkkkkk.” The He’s All That reshared the photo on their Instagram Story, revealing Kourtney‘s character’s name. “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres #HesAllThat,” the post read.

If you missed it, back in September Variety revealed that Addison has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming movie He’s All That, a gender-swapped reboot of She’s All That. The movie will be told from the perspective of a teenage girl instead of a boy like in the original film. Addison will take on the role originally played by Freddie Prinze Jr. In She’s All That, a “popular high school jock who, after getting dumped by his girlfriend, attempts to transform one of the school’s nerdy outcasts into the next prom queen.”

He’s All That will follow “an influencer who attempts to turn a nerdy boy into prom king.” R. Lee Fleming, who wrote She’s All That, is writing the remake and it will be directed by Mark Waters, who previously directed Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. This isn’t Kourtney‘s first acting role either. She made her acting debut on the soap opera One Life to Live back in 2011 as Kassandra Kavanaugh.

