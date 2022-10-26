Khloé Kardashian wants 'good loving dad' Tristan Thompson 'to be part of' their son's life?

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are trying their best at co-parenting, irrespective of their messy breakup! According to US Weekly, after welcoming their second child together in 2022, the 31-year-old NBA player is focused on helping the 38-year-old reality star-entrepreneur raise their children. For the unversed, the ex-couple has two kids; a daughter True, 4, and a son, 3 months.

A source shared with US Weekly how Tristan Thompson wants to be there for his and Khloé Kardashian's children: "He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids' life." The insider further stated that there is "no question" about Tristan's involvement when it comes to his and Khloé's kids: "He wants to be part of the baby's life and she wants him to be. When he's there, he's a good loving dad. He's not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody."

Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating in 2016, before welcoming their daughter True Thompson in 2018. While Kardashian had first split from Thompson in 2019 after it was revealed that the latter had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods, they subsequently patched up in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, even quarantining together. Their final breakup happened in June 2021 and a month later, it was revealed that Khloé and Tristan were expecting a baby boy via surrogacy. Their son was born the same month.

The big reason for their last breakup was because of Tristan Thompson's controversial paternity scandal. Tristan had an affair with fitness model Maralee Nichols when he was very much with Khloé Kardashian and which resulted in the birth of their son Theo, 10 months. When the paternity scandal came to light - Kardashian and Thompson were secretly engaged at the time - Tristan penned an apology to Khloé on social media: "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

