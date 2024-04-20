'Kim Kardashian Got Wrecked': Dave Portnoy REACTS To Taylor Swift's Diss Track About The Reality Show Star

Taylor Swift’s comeback to Kim Kardashian is not subtle at all!

The singer dropped her brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and a special addition song, which she dropped as a “2 am surprise.” The song was titled ‘thanK you aIMee,’ with the letters K, I and M capitalized.

Social media personality and die-hard Swiftie Dave Portnoy reacts!

Dave Portnoy reacts to Swift shading Kim Kardashian

Portnoy took to social media to share a video of his reaction and seemed ecstatic about the insult thrown at Kim. He also played a compilation of him defending the Maroon singer during her feud with Kanye West in many interviews.

The influencer and businessman couldn’t stop appreciating the capitalized letters of the song title spelling KIM. But as a constant supporter and fan of the singer, he is entitled to the excitement. He also didn’t hold back slamming the reality TV star, calling her slags like “rat” and “snake.”

"#KIMKARDASHIAN GOT WRECKED. I NEED TO SEE HER KID SINGING LYRIC ABOUT WHAT A DIRTBAG HER MOTHER IS," Portnoy wrote on X. He also specifically mentioned the line, "And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

He captioned his Instagram post, “#ThanKyouaIMee is Taylor Swift’s magnum opus. A masterpiece! Bravo! Bravo! Bravo! Sing it Northwest! SING IT!!!!”

Is ‘thanK you aIMee’ really about Kim?

Although the pop star didn’t explicitly mention it, her fans flooded social media with speculations of it being about the Skims founder. Also, the deliberate capitalization of K, I, and M in the title speaks for itself.

The song is about a “bronze, spray-tanned statue” of a bully named Aimee. In the lyrics, she conveys hateful sentiments like “stomping across” her grave, saying her mom “wished she were dead.”

Here's a small glimpse at the lyrics: "All that time you were throwin punches, I was buildin somethin. And I can't forgive the way you made me feel. I screamed, 'F—k you, Aimee,' to the night sky, as the blood was gushin. But I can't forget the way you made me heal." Swift definitely let her heart out on this one!