'Like A Real, f—k It All Depression': Christina Applegate Opens Up On Personal Struggles Post MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate has been vocal about her struggles since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021. The Married with Children actress has a podcast called MeSsy with fellow MS survivor Jamie-Lynn Sigler, where they often share their experiences. Applegate revealed having “real depression” over the years!

Christina Applegate reveals her struggle with depression

On the latest episode of the MeSsy podcast, the Friends actress spoke about having depression like she never felt in years. "Like a real, f—k it all depression where it's kind of scaring me to a little bit because it feels really fatalistic,” she said.

Applegate confessed feeling “trapped in darkness,” which she couldn’t shake off. She’d never felt an emotion this intense in the last twenty years. The actress surprised audiences when she appeared on the Emmys stage to present Best Supporting Actress in Comedy this year.

Applegate called that moment "the hardest day of my life" and revealed that she slept two days straight after that night.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is there for Applegate

During the intense conversation on the podcast, the Dead to Me actress talked about not having the will to live. "This is being really honest...I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore," she said.

Sigler responded most compassionately! She admitted that living with a disability can be hard, but she has to accept herself and not give up. "But what makes it harder is when you compare it to how it used to be....Once we get you to this place where we're accepting that this is how it's going to be,” the Sopranos actress said.

She told Applegate that despite going through a hard time, she makes her laugh and feel loved, and having a disability is not a good enough reason to “stop living.”

In March, Sigler spoke to People about how “incredibly strong” Applegate is and that she won’t ever let her give up on herself. "I can't let you give up. I can't. I need you to do it for me," Sigler told the Bad Moms actress at the time.