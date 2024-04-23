‘Makes Me Want To Cry’: Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie XO Reveals Why Country Singer Left Social Media

Award-winning singer Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, wants people to treat her husband with more kindness and dignity online.

On a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the internet personality revealed the singer left social media because of negative comments about his weight.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f---ing weight, and that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby," said Bunnie in a clip shared to her TikTok account. "My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him."

Bunnie Xo further adds, "The internet can say whatever the f--- they want about you and they say, ‘You’re a celebrity. You’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f--- we’re not," she added. "Enough is enough."

She also further added that people on the internet were ruthless towards Jelly Roll and he decided to take a break from social media.

Bunny Xo opens up about potential haters on social media

Bunny said that one shouldn't bully people on the internet, as no one knows what one goes through mentally because of it. She also said that her goal is to stand up for herself and her husband, Jelly Roll, and not let any hatred get to her. However, she also believes that not everyone is strong mentally and nobody deserves to be bullied and mocked for their appearance or size.

Jelly Roll opened up about his health journey

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Roll opened up about stepping in on a health journey in preparation for the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on May 7.

"I'm probably down 70-something pounds," he said. "I've been really kicking ass, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna and six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

The star, who seems overjoyed about his health journey, expressed his desire to continue with his lifestyle transformation. "I feel fantastic," Jelly stated. "I've been thinking, and I plan on losing another 100 pounds or so. If I feel this good at this weight, I can only imagine how I'll feel by the time I embark on my summer tour."

