Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel Gets Highest Completion Rate So Far In 2024

A new statistic in the world of movies and TV reveals the viewership for completing a feature. How many hours watched has been a popular data among viewers and media outlets that determine the success of a movie/TV show on streaming platforms. Now, an SVOD analytics company has made a breakthrough by introducing completion rates.

Therefore, a recent analysis showcased the highest completion rates of Netflix’s big-budget movies in 2024. And we have a winner. The statistics are developed by collecting data from a limited number of countries and based on a specific timespan.

Netflix movie with the highest completion rate

A recent report on the completion rate of the best Netflix movies for the 2023-24 season listed Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel at the top rank with a 78% VTR, that is the view-through rate, per Whats On Netflix. The data is calculated by Digital I, a Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) analytics company based in London. The stat speaks volumes about the movies that have hooked viewers' attention the most.

Followed by Damsel is the Sam Hobkinson-helmed film, Lover, Stalker, Killer. Perched at Top 2, the Netflix film boasted of a 72% completion rate. The popular film, Leave The World Behind starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke trailed behind with a 74% VTR.

Other films ranked with the highest completion rates were:

Code 8: Part II - 70%

The Abyss - 69%

Irish Wish - 63%

Mea Culpa - 63%

Orion and the Dark - 53%

Even though rated 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Netflix animated film, Orion and the Dark failed to engage its viewers, who are majorly expected to be children, until the end, as per the source.

The report also provided insights into completion rates of Netflix series for the season. Shows like Fool Me Once, Berlin, 3 Body Problem from the creators of Game of Thrones, and the critically acclaimed, Avatar: The Last Airbender popped up in the list.

Whereas for movies expected for Oscar nods, Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar topped the list with a 72% completion rate followed by Nyad at 69%, per the source.

How is the completion rate calculated?

According to the report, Digital I analyzes completion rates only by the number of viewers that watched until the credits of the feature. The data is deduced from the movie/TV show’s completion within the first 30 days of its release.

The completion rates could be useful for streaming platforms and production companies when renewing and canceling movies/TV shows for the next season. The higher the VTR/completion rate, the greater the number of viewers who watched until the final episode of the feature.

The countries on which the data is based include the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Poland, Netherlands, Brazil, Colombia, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Argentina.

Nielsen and Luminate are the leading analytics companies for providing trusted data for how many hours watched. Since completion rates are a new introduction, Digital I and PlumResearch have gained a reputation for providing trustworthy information on the same.

