Morgan Spurlock Passes Away: Exploring Documentary Filmmaker's Wealth And Fortune Amid His Death At 53

The net worth of Morgan Spurlock, an American documentary filmmaker, satirist, political activist, and television producer, was estimated to be $5 million. He passed away on May 23, 2024.

Morgan Spurlock's net worth and the films he made

His film Super Size Me, which he made in 2004, earned him an Oscar nomination and grossed $22m on a budget of $65k. Some other well-known works by Spurlock are Where in the World is Osama bin Laden? POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold. He also directed the 1D documentary titled One Direction: This is Us which is a 3D concert film revolving around the former British boy band.

He had his own television show called 30 Days and worked as a host for CNN’s Morgan Spurlock Inside Man. May 23, 2024, marked the death of Spurlock aged 53.

Spurlock became popular due to his participation in the Oscar-nominated documentary Super Size Me. This documentary involved him eating nothing else apart from McDonald's food for thirty days which resulted in twenty-five pounds of added weight and health issues such as liver dysfunction and depression.

The film's success led him to produce more documentaries such as The Future of Food and Czech Dream. His movie Where is Osama Bin Laden? premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2008 but was not as successful as Super Size Me. It dealt with the fight against terrorism and estimated the location of the then-at-large terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

Everything about Spurlock's life and death

Spurlock was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, in 1970 but grew up in Beckley, where he attended Woodrow Wilson High School. He left NYU's Tisch School of Arts with a diploma in hand back in the early 1990s. Before creating the MTV webcast I Bet You Will, prior to which he gained recognition as a playwright.

In 2011, he wrote and directed POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold (2011) which is about marketing and product placement with features from notable corporate figures Noam Chomsky, J. J. Abrams, and Ralph Nader. He also created Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope (2011), telling about San Diego Comic-Con International.

He married Alex Jamieson in 2006, they had a son, Laken who was born. They divorced in 2011 and he later married Sara Bernstein in 2016 with whom he had another son. In December 2017, Spurlock resigned from his company Warrior Poets after admitting sexual misconduct by the #MeToo movement then at the age of 53, Spurlock died on May 23rd, 2024.

