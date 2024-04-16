Mystery QR Code In Chicago Mural Leads To Taylor Swift And Tortured Poets Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

Taylor Swift puts her fans up to a task!

Three days ahead of the release of The Tortured Poets Department, fans spot a mural of a code in Chicago with TTPD and 13 scribbled repeatedly. Who can go to such an extent to drop easter eggs on their upcoming music? It has Taylor’s name all over it!

Taylor Swift sends cryptic message to fans

On April 15th, a user on X shared a picture of the QR mural made with the letters TTPD and the number 13, which is a nod to Swift’s upcoming album and her favorite number. Obviously, Swifties instantly lined it to the singer and started unraveling it.

The user spotted the mural in River North, Chicago, and wrote, “@taylorswift13 what are you up to? #TSTTPD (spotted in river north in chicago)”

Thanks to the keen-eyed fans, the deciphered code was indeed from the Mother herself. The code takes you to a YouTube short on her account, and the message reads “Error 321,” followed by a faded number 13.

Fans react to the message

Only Taylor Swift can paint a mural in Chicago to promote her album! The fact that the code is actually linked to her original YouTube channel blew fans' minds.

"TAY EXCUSE ME? THIS IS WILD," a fan wrote in the comments of the tweet. While another wrote, "Taylor ur actually insane."

"Release week is soooo fun, i LOVE being a swiftie," another Swiftie wrote.

Another cryptic TTPD post

At this point, it’s not surprising how far the Maroon singer can go to give teases and easter eggs to her fans. Before the Grammys, where she announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, her website, taylorswift.com, also showed Error 321. It also had a scrambled version of the phrase “red herring” and the letters DPT, which is her album’s abbreviation spelled backward.

Clearly, there’s some connection to Error 321! The code, in general, means a disruption in communication. Could this be hinting at the theme for her new album? Fans will have to wait to find the answers!