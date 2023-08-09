Oshi no Ko manga takes a break: New chapters, interlude, and hidden secrets revealed

Oshi no Ko, the anime known for its interesting plot, is taking a brief hiatus, stirring curiosity among its readers. The manga, penned by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, is taking a short break after Chapter 126, leaving fans itching for more. However, the good news is: a brief series will be launched to fill the void and maintain the excitement!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 release and hiatus details

Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 is set to hit the shelves in Weekly Young Jump issue #42 on September 14, 2023. While the main storyline is taking a break, manga fans can enjoy the interlude series, a four-chapter delight, to keep the pages turning.

While the reason behind the main story hiatus remains a mystery, the internet is buzzing with speculations. Could it be that Aka Akasaka is strategically preparing the grounds for an epic final arc? Fans can only speculate and eagerly await the anime’s return.

The narrative unfurls an extraordinary tale of reincarnation and unexpected twists. Following the reincarnation of two devoted idol fans as the twin children of the adored Ai Hoshino, the story takes a dramatic turn with the idol's tragic murder. The manga gracefully navigates the lives, aspirations, and challenges of the twin siblings – Aquamarine and Ruby.

Oshi no Ko manga schedule and sneak peek

Not all is lost during this hiatus! As fans eagerly wait for Chapter 126's release, Mengo Yokoyari, the talented artist behind the series, has a special treat in store for the audience. The Oshi no Ko interlude, the short series, consisting of four chapters, is set to keep the excitement alive. This snippet promises to add depth to the characters and keep fans yearning for more. The first chapter, premiering on August 10, offers a glimpse into Mem-Cho's past, another tale that would dive into her aspirations, decisions, and a pivotal moment that shaped her journey.

The world of Oshi no Ko continues to surprise and intrigue its fans, keeping the audiences invested in its interesting narrative.

Stay tuned for more surprises, twists, and turns as this manga journey unfolds!

