Did Oshi no Ko beat Demon Slayer and Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood? Find out

Oshi no Ko has become the latest rage in the world of anime. The new series based on the popular manga by the same name released on April 12, 2023, and has already beaten Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood and Demon Slayer with an impressive rating of 9.32 on MyAnimeList. It should be noted that only the first episode of the brand-new series has been out until now, and with a rating as high as this one, Oshi no Ko has already surpassed other popular and fan-favorite anime series, like Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood which had been on the top spot for many years.

What is Oshi no Ko anime about?

Oshi no Ko is the story of a pop idol Ai Hoshino and a rural gynecologist Goro Amemiya who admires her. After an unfortunate incident, Goro is reborn as Ai’s child. Growing up, he learns about the dark truths about the Japanese music and entertainment industry. He also learns about the ugly secrets and hidden agendas of those in his life, including Ai herself.

Where can we watch Oshi no Ko anime?

Fans who are eager to watch the upcoming anime can view it on the popular anime streaming service HIDIVE.

Oshi no Ko’s movie-quality animation

Much of the buzz around Oshi no Ko is credited towards its movie-like animation quality. The first episode, which was around 90 minutes long was released on limited theatre screens in Japan, thus cementing its place as a solid anime series. Fans have had a positive reaction to the series thus far, and they are quite impressed with the storyline of the anime series. However, it remains to be seen if Oshi no Ko will be able to maintain the quality of the anime in the upcoming episodes so that it can maintain its top spot. The second episode is slated to release on April 19, and fans are quite excited to see how things will turn out.

