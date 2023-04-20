Oshi No Ko: Do you know who got Ai pregnant? Find out here

Following Oshi No Ko's premiere, enthusiasts of the series were amped up for how the anime progressed between genres. While the anime was at first centered around entertainment industry's reality, the plot later put it in a position to be a murder mystery story encompassing the series' poster child Ai Hoshino. The anime's premiere saw Ai Hoshino, an idol pregnant with twins, choosing to keep her kids by concealing the reality from general society. She did as such with the assistance of her organization's president, Ichigo Saitou, and his better half Miyako. Nonetheless, years after the fact, a displeased fan killed Ai, following which her child Aqua chose to go after his father, who might be the murderer of his mother.

Who was responsible for Ai's pregnancy?

Hikaru Kamiki is the individual who impregnated Ai Hoshino and killed her by using an intermediary. His identity was found by Akane Kurokawa in Oshi No Ko chapter 96, as she needed to assist her then-beau Aquamarine Hoshino with tracking down the guilty party behind his mom's murder. Previously, Aqua thought that the culprit, i.e., his dad, probably been from Akane's organization, Lalalie Theatrical Company, as his mom had gone to a workshop there before her pregnancy. However, at that point, he had no data that could confirm this.

Nonetheless, when Akane was watching vieos of Hikaru Kamiki, she was promptly reminded of Aqua as both appeared to be like one another. This led to Akane speculating how the murder of another actress, Airi Himekawa, and her husband's suicide might have been an arrangement set up by Hikaru, who had an ill-conceived child with the actress, named Taiki Himekawa. Considering that Taiki and Aqua shared their dad's DNA, it is presently reasonable that their biological dad was part of Lalalie's workshop when he was a child. Likewise, subsequent to watching the recordings of Hikaru Kamiki acting, Akane could track down likenesses among his and Ai's acting.

Hikaru likewise looked quite same as Aquamarine, affirming that he probably impregnated Ai when he was 15 years of age. Both Hikaru and Ai were available in Lalalie around the hour of her pregnancy, which probably permitted Hikaru to get close to the then-16-year-old Ai. Prior that day, Akane got white roses from Hikaru Kamiki for winning an honor, which is like what the stalker had brought for Ai Hoshino before he killed her. Akane then, at that point, guessed how Hikaru probably incited Ai's murder by exposing to the fan about her pregnancy and her twins. Considering that the fan was obsessed with Ai, Hikaru probably been sure that the former would kill Ai and commit suicide, eradicating any hint of his activities.

Hikaru is an extremely mindful man who completes murders by leaving no proof. His essential objective is by all accounts actresses, with whom he skilfully gets close, in the long run killing them whenever he gets the chance. However, earlier, he wasn't as confident about killing individuals, which is the reason he used intermediaries to make it happen.

