Ever since the success of the King Kong movie in the early 1930s, there have been plenty of movies featuring the misunderstood rampaging ape. While some of the movies were the epitome of success, others had a limited fan base. Regardless, King Kong movies went on to become a niche that you simply cannot miss out on. That is precisely why, this time we have curated a list of the top 15 King Kong movies ranked in accordance to their year of release.

While King Kong is usually featured as an anti-hero or a heartless beast, every movie listed below paints a