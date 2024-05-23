‘Our Baby Girl Is 2’: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Heartwarming Birthday Post For Daughter Eloise

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s baby girl turns 2!

The couple celebrated daughter Eloise Christina’s birthday and gushed over her on social media. They also share a 3-year-old daughter, Lyla, and Pratt is father to son Jack, 11, from his previous marriage.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate daughter Eloise’s second birthday

On Tuesday, May 21, the couple posted a birthday wish on Instagram with their daughter posing in front of a big number 2 balloon.

"Our baby girl is 2! The smiliest, silliest, strongest willed, love girl ! I love you to the moon and back and more and more! Happy BIRTHday!" Katherine wrote in the caption. Pratt, 44, also did his daddy duty! He reposted the photo and wrote, "Happy birthday baby girl, mommy and daddy love you more than words.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger on how her mother sets an example for her girls

Katherine, the best-selling author, spoke to People’s Magazine earlier about parenting two girls and how her mother, Maria Shriver, sets a precedence. She revealed that Shriver is always well-dressed around her daughters. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Having daughters means the parents must be mindful of the beauty standards they set. The Good Night Sister writer revealed that she is very mindful of how daughters speak to themselves, play with makeup, and wear clothes. “All the different things that I want them to enjoy about life and about being young girls and growing up," she said.

Katherine believes in natural and inner beauty more than the superficial one. She wishes to implore her kids to be comfortable in their own skin and is grateful to her mom for transferring those values onto her. "That's a huge gift my mom gave me that I feel like transfers over from beauty to fashion," she added.