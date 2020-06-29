Pregnant Katy Perry REVEALS she considered suicide after 2017 split from Orlando Bloom: It broke me in half

Katy Perry, who is expecting a baby with her fiancé Orlando bloom, admitted that she considered suicide after her and Orlando’s 2017 split. Read on to know more.

Katy Perry admitted that she hit rock bottom and considered taking her life after her 2017 breakup from Orlando Bloom. The Roar songstress, who is now expecting a child with the Orlando, revealed that issues in her personal and professional left her shattered. Katy (35) and Orlando (43) sparked major romance rumours after they were spotted flirting around at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016. Following this, the two started dating and made their romance social media official later the same year.

After dating for about 10 months, the couple called it quits in 2017. During her latest interview with SiriusXM, the singer mentioned that she crashed because of her breakup with Orlando and her album Witness' poor chart performance. “My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic. I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be,” she said.

She shared that no amount of validation helped her get over the issues. “And then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed,” she mentioned. The singer stated that it was faith that saved her and helped her heal.

“It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time. Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’ even though I am in a s***** mood,” she added.

Speaking about her mental health issues, the singer said she is in a much better place now. “Hope has always been an option for me, because of my relationship with God and something that is bigger than me. Of course if I am the one controlling my destiny I am going to be the one driving it into the ground. My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I’m not disposable, and that every person that’s been created has a purpose,” Katy said.

After their 2017 breakup, the two were spotted together attending an Adele concert together. Following this, they reportedly spent quality time together in Prague. In 2018, they met the Pope and posed for a lovely picture in the Vatican. After sparking reconciliation rumours, Katy surprised her fans by revealing that she is no longer single, at the season finale of American Idol. “I’m not single but I still like you,” she told Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin.

Making the patch-up official, Katy and Orlando made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Gala for the Global Ocean. In February 2019, Katy announces that Orlando popped the question and she said yes! The two got engaged on Valentine's Day and the singer flaunted her blindingly massive diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

In March 2020, Katy announces that she is expecting a baby with Orlando by flaunting her baby bump in her latest music video Never Worn White. The two were planning their wedding when the Coronavirus took to the world by storm and amid the ongoing Pandemic, the two had to postpone the ceremony.

In May, the singer revealed that she is suffering from waves of depression during her pregnancy, Daily Mail reported. “Sometimes I don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm,” she tweeted. The singer also opened up about how difficult it has been for her to quarantine during pregnancy, E Online reported.

The singer said she has good days and bad days. “I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks. I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined (or) a small space for so long. I'm used to going (out) all the time. There is not really anywhere to go besides my car. So I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space," she explained.

