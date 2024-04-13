Selena Gomez Is ‘Beyond Grateful’ As Her Film Emilia Perez Gears Up For Cannes Premiere

Selena Gomez has confirmed the premiere date of her upcoming musical drama Emilia Perez!

Apparently, the singer-actress has a jam-packed schedule with multiple projects in the works. For now, she’ll have her spring break in Paris, where she’s heading to attend the Emilia Perez premiere. Gomez confirmed via Instagram that it is set to take place at The Cannes Film Festival in May.

Selena Gomez reveals posters of Emilia Perez

The Hands To Myself singer will be flying to Paris this spring to attend the movie premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Confirming the news, she shared a series of pictures from the movie and captioned them: “I’ve been waiting to show you guys this one!!” She wrote, “I’m beyond grateful Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard, will premiere at @festivaldecannes in May!”

The poster showed Gomez rocking her messy bob blonde hair paired with a floral coat and golden hoops. The second poster was a back shot of her co-star Karla Sofía Gascón, who is playing the lead in the film. Zoe Saldana is also in one of the posters, striking a pose in a red velvet blazer.

The glimpses of this female-led film look exotic, dynamic, and thrilling!

What’s the film about?

According to Variety, the film fits into a unique genre of musical, crime, and melodrama. The Jacques Audiard directorial focuses on the story of Cartel leader Emilia Perez, played by Gascón. The Cartel lord undergoes a sex change only to find its true identity as a woman.

The IMDB synopsis of the film goes like this- “Lawyer Rita receives an unexpected offer. She has to help a feared cartel boss retire from his business and disappear forever by becoming the woman he's always dreamed of being.”

The Cannes Film Festival lineup looks exciting! Emma Stone starrer Kinds of Kindness, Paul Schrader’s Oh Canada, Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope starring Gary Oldman, and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance with Demi Moore are on the list.

Selena Gomez’s upcoming projects

The singer-actress has some much-anticipated projects up her sleeves! After the May release of Emilia Perez, the Rare Beauty founder will have her hit series Only Murders in The Building’s fourth season to look forward to.

In addition, she is working on re-creating her iconic Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place. To share the happy news, she shared Then-vs.-Now pictures of her and David Henry, who played her brother Justin Russo, on her Instagram story. “Guess what?! We got picked up for season 1!” she captioned the picture.