Sharon Stone Celebrates Her Son Laird’s High School Graduation; Shares Proud Moment On Instagram

Sharon Stone is a proud mom!

The veteran actress, known for her roles in smash hits like Total Recall, Basic Instinct, Catwoman, and many others, shares snaps of her son Laid’s graduation on Instagram. Stone left the acting world to prioritize motherhood, and she could not be more glad about it!

Sharon Stone celebrates son’s high school graduation

On Thursday, May 23, the Basic Instinct actress shared snaps of herself posing next to her son on his graduation day. The first picture showed the mom-and-son duo posing together, while the second picture captured a candid moment of Laird in his graduation robe and hat.

“LAIRD VONNE STONE GRADUATION‼️,” she wrote in the caption. Stone rocked a black and white ensemble with a cute black cardigan layered with a black and white coat and white pants. She completed her look with a matching white purse, sneakers, and black sunglasses.

Stone adopted her middle son Laird in 2004. She is also mother to son Roan Joseph, 24, and son Quinn Kelly, 17, whom she adopted with her then-husband Phil Bronstein in 2006. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Stone’s eldest son wishes to be an actor like his mom

The Casino actress recently revealed that her oldest son Roan is following his mother’s footsteps into the acting world. Earlier this month, she shared a snap of her son on his first day on set and wrote, "ROAN JOSEPH STONE / DAY 1 on set," in her caption. "Welcome to the family biz kid. Have fun."

Stone, 66, had always been proud of her son for stepping into the unpredictable field of filmmaking. She teased Roan’s achievement with an appreciation post in February and wrote, “Proud of you. Well done.”

In October 2023, she spoke to People’s Magazine about prioritizing motherhood over Hollywood. She said she was glad about choosing motherhood to define her life and not the glitz and glam of Hollywood life. “They certainly didn’t prioritize me,” she added.