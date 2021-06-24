The Suicide Squad director James Gunn reveals the REASON why one of Harley Quinn's tattoos isn't in the film

Director James Gunn discussed if Margot Robbie's character, Harley Quinn's missing tattoo is addressed in his upcoming film The Suicide Squad.

A new trailer of The Suicide Squad released recently and it has certainly left fans even more excited about it. Fans have particularly noticed how Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn has been evolving with every film and while Birds Of Prey showed her truly embracing her personality after her Joker breakup, the James Gunn film will continue to show her personality evolve further and that includes getting rid of some of her old tattoos.

While Birds of Prey itself showed Quinn changing her tattoos, the James Gunn film will continue to give her that look with some additional twists. Recently, when a fan asked Gunn in a Q&A session on his social media about the missing "Rotten" tattoo and was there a discussion on its removal, the director revealed why it isn't a part of Harley's look.

Responding to the fan, James wrote, "Margot didn't like it and found out I also didn't like it so we decided to just remove it." The director further confirmed that the removal of the tattoo will not be addressed in the film.

Fans have already noticed another tattoo change for Harley's character in a BTS video of The Suicide Squad. A tattoo on Harley's back which originally read "Property of Joker" has been changed to "Property of No One" in the film.

Robbie had already hinted about getting to see "another side of Harley" in the upcoming film as she spoke about her character moving forward with each film. It was also previously confirmed by Gunn that Margot's character also has one of the biggest action scenes in the film.

