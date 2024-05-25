‘That Was Enough’: Liev Schreiber On Why He Hesitated To Play His Tony-Nominated Role In Broadway’s Doubt: A Parable

Liev Schreiber almost passed his Emmy-nominated role!

His role as Ray Donovan on the Boardway show Doubt became one of his most acclaimed ones. However, it almost didn’t happen as the actor initially hesitated to take on the role of the sinister Catholic teacher as it deviated towards a dark and sensitive topic of sexual abuse. However, something changed his perspective and led him to say yes!

Liev Schreiber was hesitant to play Ray Donavan on the Broadway show

After playing the titular character for seven seasons on the Ray Donovan series, reprising his role in the Broadway version felt too much. Speaking to People at the 2024 Meet the Nominees junket, he joked that he had enough of the character.

"I felt that I had done my share with the Catholic Church," he said laughingly. Moreover, the subject matter dealt with in the show is quite sensitive. Schreiber played the role of Catholic teacher Father Flynn who might have had an inappropriate relationship with one of his students as suspected by the school principal nun.

The production explicitly explores the topic of sexual abuse within an institution in amalgamation with the holiness of catholicism.

Why did Schreiber say yes to the role?

Now we know, that Schreiber ultimately agreed to play the cynical character but what was the motivation behind it? The Ray Donavan star revealed that his visit to the St. Vincent's Convent in the Bronx gifted him a new perspective.

“I met some of those nuns and priests and thought about the faithful who got swept up in that tsunami of litigation and the people who were really just sort of looking for a way to be of service to do good in this life, that moved me," he said to the outlet.

As someone who comes from a mass in a small town called Montauk, he visited many churches to prepare for his role and was impressed by the “space” created by the Sunday Mass in a community.