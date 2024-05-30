The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Trailer: Hargreeves Siblings Faces Challenges Without Super Powers

With three months left until The Umbrella Academy's final season premieres, Netflix has dropped the first trailer, giving fans a taste of the Hargreeves' last adventure, to the tune of Europe's The Final Countdown. Based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's graphic novels, the series follows a superpowered family trying to save the world.

First Trailer of The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is out

Set to air on August 8, the new season promises the same quirky family dynamics fans adore, but with a twist: the Hargreeves are now in a timeline where they don't have their powers, making them vulnerable to threats.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, and others return, with Ben Hargreeves, played by Justin H. Min, showcasing his tentacle-like powers in a fight scene. Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross join as new characters, bringing fresh dynamics.

What's the plotline of The Umbrella Academy Season 4

In an interview with Tudum, showrunner Steve Blackman teased some Season 4 events and addressed the post-credits scene from Season 3. He hinted;

"Let’s be clear — that is Sparrow Ben. The question you should really be asking yourself is what the fuck is he doing on a Korean subway train reading a book about pottery? Odd, right? Of course, it is! This is 'The Umbrella Academy.' As every good 'Umbrella' fan knows, no moment in the show exists in isolation. Everything we see has meaning. And this moment is no exception. Ben has a reason to be there…"

The official synopsis of Season 4 teases;

"The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right."

The show last aired in June 2022, and its final season, consisting of six episodes, premieres on August 8th. Developed by Steve Blackman, the series boasts a talented team of executive producers, including Jesse McKeown and Mike Richardson, with Way and Bá serving as co-executive producers. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy has been a hit since its debut in 2019.

