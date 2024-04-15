'They're Amazing Parents': Eva Mendez's Brother Carlo On Ryan Gosling And Her Sister's 'Awesome' Parenting

A glimpse into Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendez’s home life, thanks to Carlo Mendez!

Eva Mesdes’s brother Carlo gave a rare interview while promoting his thriller film Demise. He spoke to E News about his sister and her partner’s lives as parents of two little girls. As for him, he adores his nieces but will not embrace parenthood anytime soon!

Gosling and Mendez are great parents

The couple starred opposite each other in the 2012 crime thriller The Place Beyond The Pines, fell in love, and started a family. They are parents to two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7. Gosling and Mendez are famously private about their personal life, but the Demise actor recently gave a rare glimpse into their lives.

"They're amazing parents," he told the outlet. Carlo says his sister and the Barbie star are very hands-on with their kids. "They really talk to the girls. The way they ask them questions—I've seen it—they're like, 'What do you think of this? What do you think of that?' They are awesome," he said.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Carlo Praises Ryan Gosling

Not only does he admire Gosling's parenting style, but he also finds him inspiring as a person. "An awesome, funny, down-to-earth guy," was Carlo's description of the La La Land actor. "I cannot say enough about him, and I'm really learning a lot from him. Just an amazing guy," he added.

Advertisement

The E-News reporter asked the Cuban actor how Ryan fits into Cuban culture, and he answered, "He immediately fits in."

"He loves the whole Latin lifestyle, the salsa, the Spanish, the Cuban—he loves all that stuff. So, he fits in like a glove," Carlo added.

The Mendez siblings are close-knit! Apart from Carlo, Eva has another sister, Janet Levy, and an older brother, Juan Carlos Méndez Jr, whom they tragically lost to throat cancer in 2016. Carlo wears a vial of his brother's ashes around his neck as a token of remembrance.

Carlos is not rushing to have his own children

During his interview with E News, he shared how amazing it is to see his siblings raise little kids, but it's also a lot of work. "I just love joking around! It lifts your spirits to make people laugh, smile, and just be uplifting and help people believe in themselves," he said.

Advertisement

Although he enjoys his role as the uncle, he is not rushing into having his own kids, "If it happens, it happens. But I'm not looking forward to it right now." he added.

He gave examples of Robert DiNero and Al Pacino, who became dads later in life. "Robert De Niro and Al Pacino became dads at 80, so I got time. I have to make my career happen first, then I can have time," Carlos told the outlet.