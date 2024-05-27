Tina Knowles Gets Emotional Talking About Beyonce Getting Bullied As A Kid; Says ‘I Couldn't Have Been More Proud Of Her’

Tina Knowles opened up about raising her “three girls,” Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly Rowland, and reminisced about her favorite memories of them. Surprisingly, the Love On Top hitmaker was a shy kid who got bullied, and talking about it during an interview with Vogue made the mom of three “very emotional!”

Tina Knowles shared her favorite memories with her kids

On May 26, Knowles shared her interview with Vogue on Instagram where she spoke about motherhood and raising three very different young girls. She revealed that Beyonce was “very shy and got bullied as a kid” but she stood up for other people nevertheless.

“She didn’t stand up for herself she stood up for them," Tina recalled “I’m getting emotional talking about it. I was just, I couldn't have been more proud of her.”

Knowles who shares Beyoncé, 42, and Solange, 37, with her ex-husband Matthew Knowles shared her favorite memories of her daughters. “Solange, was she signing a petition in school, she was only in like fifth grade and she was out getting petitions signed,” she said.

Although Rowland is not her biological daughter, Knowles, 70, always considered her as one of her girls. Earlier this month on Today with Hoda & Jenna, she recalled Rowland coming into her life at 11 years old. "That's my baby," she added.

“Kelly was always this kid that just tried to protect everybody,” the mom of three said in the Vogue video interview. She recalled Rowland being a “little peacemaker” and mediator in fights since she was a young girl.

Knowles on being a mom and a grandma

The mom and businesswoman opened up about her take on parenting. According to her, each child is beautifully unique and one should let their individuality shine. “Each child is different! But all so special. I believe kids are born with their personalities. My three girls All handled things very differently,” she wrote in the caption.

She shared that focusing on the positives instead of the negatives can be a game-changer! It’s all about respecting their individuality and learning their unique personalities. “They love it and it encourages positive behavior,” Knowles added.

During her appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, she revealed that Beyonce and Solange’s kids call her “grandma.” She elaborated that being a grandmother is “the best” because she can have the most fun and not worry about how they turn out. “So you get to just indulge them and let them have noisy toys that drive their parents crazy," she said jokingly.