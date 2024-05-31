Top Gun: Maverick’s Jay Ellis Joins Mindy Kaling's Netflix Comedy Series Running Point Cast

Jay Ellis rounds out Mindy Kaling’s basketball comedy cast! After producing successful sitcoms like The Mindy Project and Netflix’s hit series Never Have I Ever, the Office alum is working on a new 10-episode sitcom for the streaming platform. The show, Running Point, will star the Knives Out 2 actress Kate Hudson in the lead role!

Jay Ellis joins Netflix’s upcoming sitcom Running Point

Ellis, last seen in the blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, is now in the highly anticipated sitcom. The basketball comedy will follow the journey of Isla Gordon (Hudson), and Ellis will play Jay Brown, a seasoned basketball Head Coach of the Waves. The character has a zen-like approach that led his team to win multiple championships.

The cast includes Drew Tarver, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Scott MacArthur, Max Greenfield and many others. The series is produced by Kaling International in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television.

What’s Running Point all about?

When Isla Gordon’s brother faces a scandal, she is forced to take over the family business and become the new President of the Los Angeles Wave, one of the most prestigious basketball franchises in town.

As ambitious but often overlooked, Gordon must prove her worth to her family, board members, and the sports community. The humor will emerge from Gordon’s attempt to try and achieve it all in the male-dominated and unpredictable world of sports. Creating humor out of serious scenarios is Kailing’s expertise at this point!

Ellis is quite known for his comedic chops and will have a significant role as the basketball coach. His most notable role is Lawrence from the Emmy-nominated HBO comedy series Insecure. The Escape Room actor received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the series.