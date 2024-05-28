When Calls the Heart Star Mamie Laverock Is Fighting For Her Life After Fall From Five-Story Balcony

Mamie Laverock suffered “life threatening injuries” after falling from a fifth-floor balcony. The incident occurred at a hospital where the actress was admitted over a “medical emergency.” The Hallmarks star’s parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, shared that she has undergone multiple surgeries and is fighting for her life since the incident.

Mamie Laverock’s fall from a five-story balcony led to serious injuries

On Saturday, May 11, Laverock checked herself in at a hospital in Winnipeg and was later transferred to a hospital in Vancouver over a medical emergency. "Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life," her parents said on the Gofundme website.

At the time, she was recovering and showing improvements, as per her parents' update. However, two weeks later, despite being in “intensive care,” Laverock fell off a five-story high balcony while being "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital."

"We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories," Laverock's parents shared the heartbreaking update. The family was devastated and shocked by the incident.

The GoFundMe campaign supporting Laverock’s recovery

Since her hospitalization, Laverock has been surrounded by love and support from fans and former co-stars. When Calls the Heart co-star Johannah Newmarch showed her support through a post on X, writing, “I love this family, but my heart is broken. This is a devastating time for all who care for Mamie.” She also urged people to support the fundraiser to help Laverock get the best possible treatment.

Some fans and well-wishers showered support on the GoFundMe campaign website through loving messages. Someone wrote, "Stay strong and take care, Mamie." Another comment read, "Sending Mamie and all of you our love and strength."

Laverock gained recognition primarily for her role in When Calls the Heart, but she has also appeared in other notable productions such as Wedding of Dreams, A Series of Unfortunate Events on Netflix, and Spotlight on Christmas by Lifetime TV.