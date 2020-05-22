When The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder accepted on screen chemistry award after they broke up

Throwback to the time The Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder accepted on screen chemistry award after they broke up.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder’s The Vampire Diaries characters, Elena and Damon, shared effortless onscreen chemistry from the moment they laid eyes on each other. Even though in the first few seasons Elena was dating Damon’s younger brother Stefan (played by Paul Wesley), there was something about the two characters that made us secretly root for them. Of course it all added up when the two characters finally confessed their feelings for each and turned out to be a perfect match.

After their characters started dating in the show, Nina and Ian fell in love in real life and started dating. Their fans, who were rooting for the couple to find their happy ending in real life, were left heartbroken after the two decided to call it quits. The show first aired on the television in 2009 and ran for 8 seasons. The finale episode was released on March 10, 2017. While Ian features in the series till the very end, Nina said goodbye to the show in season 6.

There were speculations that Nina and Ian ended their relationship on a bad term and that their failed real-life romance was the reason why the actress decided to leave the show, the actors always maintained that there was no bad blood between the two. They even gave us major ex goals at the 2014 People's Choice Awards ceremony. When the two were nominated in the Favorite On-Screen Chemistry category, people thought it would be very awkward if the two won the award, considering they had broken up in real life. While they did end up winning the award, it was not at all awkward.

The two had come prepared and knew exactly how to handle the situation like professionals. Before anyone else could make it awkward for them, Nina and Ian decided to reflect on their complicated relationship status with a little bit of humour. And while addressing the elephant in the room, they left the audience in splits. The two took the stage, accepted their award, and gave their fans a rough chronology of their on-screen and off-screen relationship.

“This is crazy. Can you believe this almost five years in the making,” Ian took the mic and said to his co-star. Nina then referred to their characters and said, "You're right, yeah. But you know what's crazier though, Ian? At the beginning of the show, Elena actually hated Damon." In the first three seasons of the show when Elena was dating Stefan, she wasn’t a fan of Damon and the way he treated the people around him.

“You were hooking up with my brother!" Ian argued speaking about Paul’s character. "You killed my brother," Dobrev fired back, referring to her on-screen brother Jeremy, who was played by Steven R. McQueen. In season 2, Damon ends up snapping Jeremy’s neck and killing him. While he eventually did came back to life because of his magic ring, the incident took a toll on Damon and Elena’s relationship. However, against all odds, the two characters started dating in season 4. “And then she fell in love with me,” Ian said with the award in his hand.

“And then we started dating on the show,” Nina noted. And then Ian confirmed that after their characters started seeing each other in the show, they started dating in real life. “Then we broke up in real life,” the actress added. They two ended their relationship in 2013 after dating for about 3 years. “And yet our characters are still dating on the show," Somerhalder said. “It's a good thing it's not awkward," the actress said with a nervous laugh as Ian awkwardly looked around. “Well, it's a good thing we have chemistry!” Nina added with a bright smile that won her a peck on the cheek from Ian.

After sparking a lot of speculations, their appearance on the award show proved that the two were on good terms. Later the same week, Nina celebrated her 25th birthday and Ian posted the sweetest message for his ex-girlfriend. “Happy Birthday @ninadobrev!!! The world loves you! We all do. Enjoy the moment, enjoy the day, enjoy the year!” he tweeted. The two have since moved on in their lives. Ian is happily married to Twilight actress Nikki Reed and the two have a son together. Meanwhile Nina is currently practicing self-isolation with her boyfriend Shaun White.

