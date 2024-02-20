Who Are The Ramadhani Brothers? Everything To Know About The Acrobatic Group Crowned Winners Of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League has named its season 1 winner. On Monday 19 February, the America's Got Talent spinoff finally named a winner after weeks of competition, and the honor went to The Ramadhani Brothers from Team Howie Mandel. Brothers Fadhili Ramadhani and Ibrahim Jobu beat out nine other finalists, two of whom were competing on Howie's team, and the rest on judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Heidi Klum's teams for the coveted title.

Who are The Ramadhani Brothers?

The Ramadhani Brothers, consisting of Fadhili Ramadhani and Ibrahim Jobu are a Tanzanian acrobat duo who finished 5th in Season 18 of America's Got Talent. They returned for America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, but were stolen by Howie Mandel in the Preliminaries after pushing the Golden Buzzer for them. Despite this, they emerged as the winners.

In 2022, they reached the Final of the tenth season of Australia’s Got Talent and acquired a Golden Buzzer from Kate Richie. Additionally in 2022, they reached the Final of France’s Got Talent. In 2023, they reached the semifinals of the thirteenth season of Romania’s got talent. Also in 2023, the duo competed on the Spanish equivalent of ‘The Champions’ known as Got Talent All-Stars where they reached the Final.

The Ramadhani Brothers gained fame after their impressive performances in Australia's Got Talent and America's Got Talent. They have also participated in festivals like Cirque Africa, where their abilities have been praised by judges. Their dedication and hard work have earned them the respect of the audience, making them exceptional talents in their chosen fields.

The brothers have trained for more than 20 years in their craft which has made them experts. They were regarded as the first duo to get the golden buzzer and get the four yesses from the judges.

"Winning AGT: Fantasy League is the most amazing feeling that we can’t describe!" Fadhili exclusively tells PEOPLE after the win. "We have been in other Got Talent competitions around the world and have reached every finals but have never won. But winning against past winners of AGT and some of the best acts on the planet, it really raises our status."

In addition to nabbing the inaugural Fantasy League trophy, the Ramadhani Brothers also receive a $250,000 grand prize. "We plan to upgrade our acrobatic training place in Tanzania and buy more equipment," Ibrahim tells PEOPLE. "We also want to help other acrobats from our community improve their lives. We’d also like to buy land and build our own homes."

Fadhili also claimed that they couldn't have done it without Howie, as well as their coach and manager Winston Ruddle. "Mr. Howie Mandel did help us by pressing the golden buzzer during our AGT: Fantasy League auditions. This helped us to skip the semifinals which gave the edge and more preparation time for the finals," Fadhili said.

"We truly thank him for this and all of the valuable advice along the way. But we can’t give him all of the credit. What people don’t see on the stage is our hundreds of hours preparations in Tanzania with our acrobatic coach and manager Mr. Winston Ruddle pushing us to be better and better all the time," Fadhili added.

The brothers also said that it's slightly bittersweet to win without Heidi, who initially drafted them on her fantasy team.

"Winning without Heidi was a bit sad, but at the same time I’m sure she is proud of us," Fadhili explained. "Heidi had our back right from the beginning of AGT season 18 auditions and we love her so much. She is the most laid-back judge, and beside being a judge, she has the greatest personality. Right from our first audition on AGT season 18 she has been so kind to us. We remember taking photos with her after our AGT audition. We would have loved to win with her because she believed in us and she drafted us on her team for Fantasy League, because she got the ball rolling."

Ibrahim told PEOPLE they hope to move their act to Las Vegas with their acrobatic coach. "Our dream all along has been to headline a show in Las Vegas. We hope to one day see our faces on billboards."