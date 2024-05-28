Who Is Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiance, Melanie Martin? All About Her Amid Fallen Idols Documentary Release

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's former fiancée, has publicly expressed her grief following the singer's death on November 5, 2022, and has expressed her strength in her son amidst her emotional turmoil.

Martin and Carter first went Instagram official in January 2020 and dated on and off again in the years that followed, with Carter proposing to Martin and the couple welcoming a son together, before officially ending things in February 2022.

Who is Melanie Martin?

Martin and Carter welcomed a son named Prince, their first and only child together, on Nov. 22, 2021. The baby arrived after Martin underwent an emergency cesarean section following 13 hours of labor.

Prince's arrival came more than a year after they revealed in a June 2020 YouTube livestream that Martin had suffered a miscarriage.

Less than two weeks after Aaron died, Melanie took to Instagram to express her grief. Beneath a carousel of photos of the two of them, many of which included Prince, Melanie shared what Aaron meant to her. "Aaron, you saved me from a fake life and showed me what true love is," she wrote in the caption. "You always believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself."

Melanie also shared Aaron's struggles, including multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression. Despite her efforts, Melanie could only do so much for him. In March 2023, Melanie opened up about the bullying she and her son experienced since Aaron's death, with fans lashing out at them.

Melanie's social media is filled with videos and images of Prince truly living his best life. There are trips to Disneyland, a second birthday celebration, and times when the two of them are just goofing around. There are also a lot of videos of Aaron. It's clear that Melanie really loves Aaron and misses him dearly.

In addition to posting glimpses of her life on Instagram, she frequently posts on TikTok, dedicating the majority of her posts to Prince. The clips often showcase her son eating, playing, and saying new words for the first time. Most recently, she's been sharing video montages in tribute to Carter.

In addition to being a mom to Prince, Martin is also a dog mom. She revealed on her TikTok that she has four dogs and five puppies.

According to Fox News, in November 2023, Melanie filed a wrongful death lawsuit against pharmacies and doctors for over-prescribing medication to Prince, alleging that multiple doctors over-prescribed Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Alprazolam, which she believes contributed to his death.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office listed Aaron's official cause of death as drowning with a secondary cause of Difluoroethane and Alprazolam, which were found in his system. His death was ruled an accident. "Difluoroethane is an aerosol propellant found in spray cans, and alprazolam is commonly referred to as Xanax," per Fox News.

A brief about Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter

Investigation Discovery and its sister streamer Max will jointly run the four-part docuseries Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, which will explore the controversies and accusations surrounding Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and his late brother Aaron Carter. The series will air on May 27 and 28.

In particular, the series will investigate the accusations of sexual assault against Nick Carter by three women, and will also dive into younger brother Aaron Carter’s struggles with mental health and substance abuse, leading to his death in 2022.

Fallen Idols will additionally look at the relationship between the brothers, which took a turn when Aaron Carter began criticizing Nick Carter for those allegations and supporting his accusers.

Fallen Idols includes interviews with Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp and Shannon Shay Ruth, all of whom have alleged sexual assault by Nick Carter. Also interviewed is an unnamed member of the Carter family, as well as friends including Nick Carter’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones and Aaron Carter’s former fiancé Melanie Martin.

